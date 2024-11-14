KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards.

Speaking at at Ngomeni Secondary school in Kilifi, PS Bitok said the issuance of Maisha cards to the candidates who are writing their final KCSE papers will cure frustrations associated with admissions to tertiary institutions.

“We have had unfortunate situations where students joining universities and colleges are frustrated by lack of IDs which are a requirement for admissions and other processes. We want to end this by ensuring those who are eligible exit high school with IDs,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The PS said the joint exercise with the Ministry of Education is also intended to take advantage of existing school records to ensure only eligible citizens obtain Kenyan IDs.

Applicants will also benefit from a fast-tracked process of seven days delivery due to live capture of the relevant biometrics.

“We’re working closely with school heads, who already have the necessary student data. This allows us to make the live capture process seamless and efficient, ensuring that IDs are issued without delay and with maximum accuracy,” he said.

The launch follows concerns raised over frustrations faced by students without IDs with the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Last month, MPs through the Education Committee of the National Assembly summoned the PS and urged him to find a lasting solution to the problem.

PS Bitok appealed to Kenyans to collect over 400,000 IDs that are currently lying in Huduma Centers and the National Registration Bureau countrywide.

The PS also presided over the opening of an office for births and deaths certificates in Magarini constituency.

The office located in Kongoni is intended to ease the pressure on the Civil Registration Services office in Malindi town and make it easier for residents to obtain the documents.

Besides Malindi, the county that is over 12,000sq and nearly 2 million residents has only two other CRS offices in Kilifi town and Kaloleni.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok speak at past function Pulse Live Kenya

The functions were attended by senior registration officials, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya and other local leaders.

The MP who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in the National Assembly said giving IDs to students will unburden many students.