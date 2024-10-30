KDF boosts aviation capabilities with deadly Z-9 helicopters [Photos]

The helicopters were provided by the China Aviation Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC) and commissioned at the Kenya Army Corps of Aviation in Embakasi Garrison.

This collaboration with CATIC marks an important step in enhancing the operational capabilities of the Kenya Army.

The partnership focuses on various areas, including the procurement of military equipment, technology transfer, joint training initiatives, and overall strategic cooperation, all aimed at improving Kenya's readiness to respond to security challenges.

A Z9 helicopter operated by KDF Pulse Live Kenya

Capabilities of a Z-9 helicopter

The Harbin Z-9 helicopter is a versatile medium-lift transport and gunship helicopter developed in China, based on the Eurocopter AS365 Dauphin.

It has been adapted for various roles, including transport, medical evacuation, and combat operations.

Below are the key capabilities and specifications of the Z-9 helicopter.

General Characteristics

Crew: 2 personnel

Passenger Capacity: Up to 8 passengers or can be configured for medical evacuation with up to 12 stretcher patients.

Maximum Takeoff Weight: Approximately 4,100 kg (9,039 lbs)

Performance

Engines: Powered by two Zhuzhou Aeroengine Factory WZ-8A turboshaft engines, each producing 848 horsepower.

Max Speed: 190 mph (305 km/h)

Operational Range: Up to 620 miles (1,000 km)

Service Ceiling: Approximately 14,700 feet (4,500 meters)

Rate of Climb: 1,800 feet per minute

Armament

The Z-9 can be equipped with various weapon systems depending on the variant:

Air-to-Air Missiles: TY-90 missiles.

Air-to-Surface Missiles: HJ-8E and HJ-8H anti-tank guided missiles.

Cannons and Machine Guns: Can carry cannon pods or machine gun pods.

Rocket Pods: Capable of mounting rocket pods for additional firepower.

Variants

The Z-9 family includes several variants tailored for specific missions

:Z-9W: An attack variant designed for anti-tank and close air support roles.

Z-9WA: An improved night attack version featuring enhanced avionics and weapon systems.

Z-9C: A naval variant focused on anti-submarine and search-and-rescue missions.

Special Features

Avionics: Equipped with modern avionics including multifunction displays, GPS/INS navigation systems, and optional night vision capabilities.

Countermeasures: Some variants include electronic warfare systems for missile defense, such as missile approach warning systems and chaff/flare dispensers.

Kenya Army Commander's remarks

In his remarks during the event, Lt. Gen. Tarus acknowledged CATIC's vital support, describing the partnership as instrumental in strengthening the Kenya Army Aviation's ability to safeguard the nation and maintain regional stability.

“Our partnership fosters a culture of collaboration and trust,” stated Lt. Gen. Tarus.

He added that “Together, we will continue to innovate, improve, and push the boundaries of military aviation. Success in the airspace relies not only on advanced technology but also on the strength of the relationships between nations.”

Lieutenant General David Tarus, Commander of the Kenya Army, officiated the commissioning of refurbished Z9 helicopters Pulse Live Kenya

Mr. Li Houding, Vice President of CATIC, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting its potential to enhance the Kenya Army’s aviation capabilities through shared expertise and practices.

“Through joint research and development and the sharing of best practices in aircraft maintenance, we aim to enhance the capabilities of Kenya Army Aviation,” he said.

The Z-9 helicopters, designed primarily for troop transport, are set to play a crucial role in bolstering the aviation resources of the Kenya Army.

The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking military officials, including Major General Luka Kutto, General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, and Brigadier Jackson Lesaiyo, Embakasi Garrison Commander, alongside other senior officers and CATIC representatives.

This development not only enhances KDF's military capabilities but also reinforces the importance of international cooperation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

The Z-9's adaptability makes it suitable for a range of KDF operations, from troop transport to armed engagements against ground and aerial threats.