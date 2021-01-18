The courts have frozen bank accounts belonging to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The order comes as part of the proceedings of an 11-year court battle between the Bureau and Dubai based firm Geo-Chem Middle East.

The Supreme Court had ordered KEBS to pay the Dubai firm Sh2 billion for breach of contract charges.

KEBS had contracted Geo-Chem to inspect the quality of petroleum products entering the country at the Mombasa port in 2009.

A year later, KEBS terminated the contract citing a hike in the prices of petroleum caused by dealers.

An arbitral tribunal ruled in favour of the Dubai firm awarding it a sum of Sh1.6 billion in 2016.

KEBS would later challenge the ruling at the High Court where Justice John Mativo upheld a prior decision to freeze the accounts.