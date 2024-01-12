KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa wins prestigious African Governance Award

The accolade was announced under the 2024 edition of this esteemed annual awards scheme, recognizing Dr. Mulwa's exceptional contributions to public governance.

The news was conveyed through an official letter to Dr. Mulwa, emphasizing the comprehensive and credible selection process that involved public nominations, rigorous research consultancy, and expert assessments by an international Awards selection jury.

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Dr. Mulwa emerged as the frontrunner in his category, securing the highest score based on a quantitative scoring model.

The African Governance Award positions Dr. Mulwa as a beacon in Africa's political and socio-economic advancement, highlighting his exemplary leadership in public institutions.

The recognition extends to central, regional, and local governments, ministries, state agencies, as well as bilateral and multilateral institutions.

It acknowledges individuals and institutions serving as development partners for African countries and their contributions to socio-economic development.

Dr. Mulwa also received the accolade for the "Most Outstanding Medical Supplies Authority Across Africa."

The awards conferment ceremony is scheduled to take place during the African Governance Conference and Gala Award in Mauritius from February 7, to Feb 10, 2024.

This event is billed as the largest gathering of top-tier public officials, private sector enterprises, and individuals supporting good governance efforts across Africa.

Awardees, including Dr. Mulwa, will participate in a one-day pan African Governance conference preceding the awards ceremony.

The conference aims to enhance technical capacity in governance and foster networking among leaders from various African countries.