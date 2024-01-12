The sports category has moved to a new website.

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa wins prestigious African Governance Award

Denis Mwangi

KEMSA was named the most outstanding medical supplies authority across Africa.

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event
KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Dr. Andrew Mulwa has been confirmed as a distinguished winner of the prestigious African Governance Award.

The accolade was announced under the 2024 edition of this esteemed annual awards scheme, recognizing Dr. Mulwa's exceptional contributions to public governance.

The news was conveyed through an official letter to Dr. Mulwa, emphasizing the comprehensive and credible selection process that involved public nominations, rigorous research consultancy, and expert assessments by an international Awards selection jury.

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event
KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event
Dr. Mulwa emerged as the frontrunner in his category, securing the highest score based on a quantitative scoring model.

The African Governance Award positions Dr. Mulwa as a beacon in Africa's political and socio-economic advancement, highlighting his exemplary leadership in public institutions.

The recognition extends to central, regional, and local governments, ministries, state agencies, as well as bilateral and multilateral institutions.

It acknowledges individuals and institutions serving as development partners for African countries and their contributions to socio-economic development.

READ: 10 African cities with the best healthcare systems in 2023

Dr. Mulwa also received the accolade for the "Most Outstanding Medical Supplies Authority Across Africa."

The awards conferment ceremony is scheduled to take place during the African Governance Conference and Gala Award in Mauritius from February 7, to Feb 10, 2024.

This event is billed as the largest gathering of top-tier public officials, private sector enterprises, and individuals supporting good governance efforts across Africa.

Awardees, including Dr. Mulwa, will participate in a one-day pan African Governance conference preceding the awards ceremony.

KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event
KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa speaking during a past event
The conference aims to enhance technical capacity in governance and foster networking among leaders from various African countries.

The African Governance Award is a prestigious honour that not only celebrates individual accomplishments but also serves as a platform for fostering collaboration and partnerships across the continent.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

