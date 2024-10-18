Ken Mijungu: How Gachagua is using impeachment to build political comeback in 2027

According to Mijungu, Gachagua’s strategic moves demonstrate a deep understanding of Kenya’s political landscape, and he believes the former Deputy President has cleverly positioned himself for a significant future in politics.

Ken Mijungu on Gachagua's bravery

Speaking in a social media video that has now gone viral, Mijungu provided an insightful analysis of Gachagua's impeachment.

He praised the former Deputy President for his courage, highlighting how Gachagua has faced numerous challenges throughout his political career.

“I must admit, we have one of the bravest politicians of our time. Rigathi Gachagua is a brave man,” Mijungu stated.

He went on to explain that one of the key reasons President William Ruto chose Gachagua as his running mate during the 2022 elections was his loyalty and boldness. Mijungu noted that Gachagua's fearless attitude, especially in taking on tough opponents, was crucial during the campaign period.

"Am told one of the reasons the president settled with him is because he knew he would he would stick out his neck for him during the campaigns. He couldn't fight his battles without him," Mijungu remarked said.

Why Gachagua didn't resign as Deputy President

Ken Mijungu also touched on why Gachagua chose not to resign as Deputy President, even amidst mounting pressure. According to Mijungu, Gachagua’s decision was part of a larger plan.

Mijungu revealed that Gachagua’s decision to confront the Senate head-on, instead of stepping down, showcased his foresight.

"This guy had thought ahead," Mijungu said, implying that Gachagua anticipated the Senate’s impeachment move and had already mapped out his next steps.

In what Mijungu described as a "genius move," Gachagua is expected to seek legal recourse following his impeachment. However, Mijungu believes that Gachagua’s goal is not to return to office. Instead, the former Deputy President will use the courts to clear his name, painting himself as a victim of political humiliation.

According to Mijungu, this strategy will play on the court’s sympathies, especially since Gachagua does not have any pending criminal cases.

With a clean legal slate, the court is likely to clear him of any wrongdoing in the impeachment, which would allow him to move forward politically.

"Let me tell you why this guy is a political genius. He's gonna go to court and seek sympathy and say he was humiliated ... His decision to got to the court will not be to be brought back to the office. He'll mention all these things that have happened and how he has been humiliated.

"He's gonna tell the court that all I want is for you to clear my name. By telling the courts that, he's going to play in their hearts. And the court will sympathies with him. And because he has no pending criminal case, the courts are going to clear him from this impeachment meaning he will run," he said.

Gachagua’s future political ambitions after impeachment

Mijungu boldly predicted that Gachagua will use this moment to re-energise his political career.

Once his name is cleared, Mijungu believes Gachagua will form his own political party and challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

“He’s going to go back to his ways, energise himself, create a political party, and compete with William Ruto in 2027,” Mijungu predicted.

The political analyst made it clear that, in his view, there is no way Gachagua would work with President Ruto again. The impeachment and the events surrounding it have likely created an irreparable rift between the two leaders.

Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment by the Senate

Rigathi Gachagua made history by becoming the first sitting Deputy President in Kenya to be impeached by the Senate.

During the impeachment trial, 53 senators voted in favour of his removal, with the threshold being met on the first charge.