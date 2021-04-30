KENHA extends closure of a section of Uhuru Highway for 20 days

The Kenya Highway Authority (KeNHA) has extended the closure of a section of Uhuru Highway for another 20 days.

In a statement on Thursday, KENHA said that the closure will start on April 30th to May 20th to allow for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

Uhuru Highway Construction Pulse Live Kenya

The section between Bunyala roundabout and Nyayo stadium roundabout will be the most affected by the closure, affecting those using the Mombasa road, Uhuru and Waiyaki way.

KeNHA has urged motorists to use alternative routes: Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Lusaka road, Workshop Road and onto Bunyala Road before proceeding to Uhuru Highway.