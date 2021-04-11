A section of the Uhuru Highway has been closed for 20 days to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Mombasa Road.

Following a notice shared on April 10th, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) stated that the section between Bunyala and Nyayo Stadium would be affected.

The closure is meant to last from Friday, April 9, 2021 to Thursday, April 29, 2021.

“Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes. We apologise for any inconveniences that may be caused as we endeavor to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network," read the notice.

Public notice on closure of Uhuru Highway for 20 days

Motorists will use Nyayo Stadium roundabout to Lusaka road, Workshop Road and onto Bunyala Road before proceeding to Uhuru Highway.

Kenyans now have to brace themselves for heavy traffic snarl-up especially in light of the government sanctioned 8pm curfew that is already causing traffic build-up as many rush home.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia had in March projected completion to happen in December 2021 and an expected opening for public use by April 2022.