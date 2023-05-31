Truth about plane crash at JKIA [Details]

According to a statement from KAA, the exercise involved a simulated incident of an aircraft that crashed at the airport while overflying Nairobi.

The exercise was organised to enhance airport emergency response capabilities and ensure the highest level of preparedness in case of any unforeseen events.

“The primary objective of this exercise was to test and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the airport's emergency response procedures, coordination among various agencies, and the overall readiness of the airport's personnel,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

KAA assured the public that the incident was entirely simulated and did not pose any real danger to passengers, crew members, or airport operations.

The authority added that the safety and security of all individuals involved were strictly prioritized throughout the exercise.

KAA Managing Director Alex Gitari expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the emergency drill.

He stated, "Safety is our utmost priority at Kenya Airports Authority, and conducting regular emergency drills is a crucial aspect of our commitment to ensuring the highest level of preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend the efforts of all the personnel involved in this exercise for their professionalism and dedication," he added

However, the news caused confusion among media houses which reported the news as a rescue operation following a plane crash.

The media stations cited a tweet by KAA that announced the ‘crash’ without giving many details about the incident.

A photo of a plane of a runway Pulse Live Kenya

“An aircraft overflying Nairobi encountered an incident at JKIA this morning. Immediate rescue operations are underway, led by our dedicated emergency response teams. We are working closely with authorities as we prioritize the safety of all involved,” the tweet read.

ADVERTISEMENT