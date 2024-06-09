The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya Airways flags fake job advert for several positions with D+ requirement

Charles Ouma

The fraudulent advertisement purports to be recruiting for several positions for the airline with the qualification set at "O" Level (D+).

File image of a section of job seekers who turned up for a fraudulent recruitment exercise that was stormed by DCI
File image of a section of job seekers who turned up for a fraudulent recruitment exercise that was stormed by DCI

National carrier, Kenya Airways has distanced itself from a fraudulent job advertisement doing rounds on social media.

The job advertisement which has been flagged and confirmed as fake by Kenya Airways lists several vacancies with the minimum educational qualification set at "O" Level (D+) requirement for all roles.

While dismissing the advert, KQ noted that all details of legitimate vacancies, qualifications and application procedures are exclusively available on its website for those interested in pursuing a career with Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways further cautioned job seekers against falling victims to fraudsters, noting that all job-related information can be verified though its official website at http://kenya-airways.com.

“This is a fake advertisement. All KQ job postings are available exclusively on our official website at http://kenya-airways.com. Please note that we never request any payment for job applications.” Reads a statement by Kenya Airways.

The advertisement is styled as an internal communication from the airline's Human Resource Office to all applicants invites those interested to submit applications to an unofficial email address not associated with the airline.

READ: 5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

Unsuspecting job seekers are further lured with a salary range with the fraudulent advertisement further promising an opportunity to negotiate this after three months.

Dated 20th May 2024, the fraudulent advertisement purports to be recruiting for several positions for the airline.

Airline food service, flight attendants, receptionists, booking clerks and security officers are among the positions listed.

With unemployment and underemployment situation in Kenya soaring, fraudsters keen on cashing on the plight of jobless Kenyans eager to secure employment have been on the loose.

National Police Service Commission (NPSC), Riara group of schools and National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) are among institutions that have distanced themselves from fraudulent advertisements circulated on social media in the recent past, saving many from falling prey to fraudsters.

Several cases in which eager job seekers lost millions are in court or under investigation.

Last weekend, detectives saved close to 1000 job seekers from the jaws of suspected scammers and arrested five suspects, including a foreign national behind a fraudulent recruitment drive for overseas jobs within Nairobi and its environs.

“A foreign national namely Nick Van Opstal, Samuel Marigi, Patrick Wangai, Susan Oluoch and Christine Muthoni Wangechi were arrested following a tip-off from the public about activities of two suspicious recruitment agencies namely Alhanawa Jobs and Supply Link Ventures Ltd who were purporting to be recruiting for overseas jobs at KCB sports club grounds.

“Following the swift response by the detectives, approximately 1000 jobseekers were snatched from the fangs of the snake oil merchants whose sole mission was to fleece them off their hard-earned cash.” Added DCI..” DCI noted in an update.

The case of flamboyant city preacher 'pastor' James Wanjohi who is caught up in a Sh600M job scam case is also among the recent scams to be unearthed.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

