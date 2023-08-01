Ministry of Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'Oei has taken a firm stance against military intervention in civilian affairs, denouncing the actions of coup leaders.
Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa
Kenya has voiced its disappointment with the rising number of military coups across Africa, particularly in West Africa, where the continent has witnessed more than five coups within a span of just four years.
According to the PS, the consequences of such interventions can be devastating, leading to prolonged political turmoil and instability in affected nations.
“The normalization and dignifying of military takeovers must trouble our great continent. A major rollback to the democratic gains so far made,” he said in a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside African leaders and delegates at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.
Pro-coup demonstrators waved Russian flags in Niger
West African leaders threatened military action against the junta that seized power in a coup in Niger.
The military junta, known as the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, captured democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum and removed his government from power, citing national security and corruption.
The coup has been strongly condemned by the international community, including the U.S. and France, which have troops stationed in Niger.
However, in the days that followed, thousands of Nigeriens took to the streets in support of the coup, with some carrying Russian flags and chanting pro-Putin messages.
The West African regional body ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on the junta and given them one week to return the elected government to power, threatening to use force if necessary.
Amid the escalating crisis, President William Ruto has called upon the Niger military guards to immediately release the detained leader, Mohamed Bazoum.
“The Republic of Kenya joins the rest of the world to condemn in the strongest terms this unconstitutional act that subverts democracy through a Coup d'etat and calls for the immediate release of President Mohammed Bazoum who is reportedly seized by members of the presidential guard,” Ruto said.
The Nigerien President has been confined to his residence since Wednesday, July 23, under the control of his own presidential guard. Such actions demonstrate the vulnerability of even the highest-ranking officials to the whims of the military.
