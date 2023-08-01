Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa

According to the PS, the consequences of such interventions can be devastating, leading to prolonged political turmoil and instability in affected nations.

“The normalization and dignifying of military takeovers must trouble our great continent. A major rollback to the democratic gains so far made,” he said in a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside African leaders and delegates at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside African leaders and delegates at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-coup demonstrators waved Russian flags in Niger

West African leaders threatened military action against the junta that seized power in a coup in Niger.

The military junta, known as the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, captured democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum and removed his government from power, citing national security and corruption.

The coup has been strongly condemned by the international community, including the U.S. and France, which have troops stationed in Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in the days that followed, thousands of Nigeriens took to the streets in support of the coup, with some carrying Russian flags and chanting pro-Putin messages.

The West African regional body ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on the junta and given them one week to return the elected government to power, threatening to use force if necessary.

President William Ruto chairing a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Amid the escalating crisis, President William Ruto has called upon the Niger military guards to immediately release the detained leader, Mohamed Bazoum.

“The Republic of Kenya joins the rest of the world to condemn in the strongest terms this unconstitutional act that subverts democracy through a Coup d'etat and calls for the immediate release of President Mohammed Bazoum who is reportedly seized by members of the presidential guard,” Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT