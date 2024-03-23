Kenya condemns Moscow terror attack as death toll climbs to 93

A statement released by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi termed the attacks as barbaric, noting that Kenya stands with Russia.

"The senseless attack carried out at Crocus City near Moscow on 22nd March 2024 is barbaric and counter to all fundamental principles of our shared humanity. We convey our deep sympathies to all those affected by this heinous act," Mudavadi stated.

"In these difficult circumstances, Kenya stands in solidarity with the resilient Peoples and Government of Russia and hopes for a quick recovery to all affected by this vile attack." He added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Terrorism is unjustifiable and inexcusable

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s commitment to fighting terrorism, noting that acts of terrorism are unjustifiable and inexcusable.

"My brother and counterpart, H.E. Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, be assured that Kenya strongly and unequivocally condemns this atrocious act and stands with you in mourning the loss of innocent lives.

"Acts of terrorism and violent extremism are unjustifiable and inexcusable; they are an assault on humanity’s collective moral consciousness." Mudavadi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Arrests made

As at the time this report was filed, Russia's Investigative Committee placed the number of casualties at 93, explaining that some died from gunshot wounds while others in a huge fire that broke out in the complex.

Reports indicate that heavily armed and camouflaged gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers who had filled up the venue on Friday night with Islamic State (ISIS) claiming responsibility for the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT