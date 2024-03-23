The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya condemns Moscow terror attack as death toll climbs to 93

Charles Ouma

The Kremlin said on Saturday that Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage left 93 people dead in Moscow.

A giant blaze is seen over Crocus City Hall in Moscow after several gunmen burst into a concert hall and fired at the crowd on Friday, March 22, 2024 [Courtesy]
A giant blaze is seen over Crocus City Hall in Moscow after several gunmen burst into a concert hall and fired at the crowd on Friday, March 22, 2024 [Courtesy]

Kenya has condemned in the strongest terms possible the horrific terror attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia which happened on Friday night, leaving at least 93 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

A statement released by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi termed the attacks as barbaric, noting that Kenya stands with Russia.

"The senseless attack carried out at Crocus City near Moscow on 22nd March 2024 is barbaric and counter to all fundamental principles of our shared humanity. We convey our deep sympathies to all those affected by this heinous act," Mudavadi stated.

"In these difficult circumstances, Kenya stands in solidarity with the resilient Peoples and Government of Russia and hopes for a quick recovery to all affected by this vile attack." He added.

Musalia Mudavadi
Musalia Mudavadi

Terrorism is unjustifiable and inexcusable

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s commitment to fighting terrorism, noting that acts of terrorism are unjustifiable and inexcusable.

"My brother and counterpart, H.E. Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, be assured that Kenya strongly and unequivocally condemns this atrocious act and stands with you in mourning the loss of innocent lives.

"Acts of terrorism and violent extremism are unjustifiable and inexcusable; they are an assault on humanity’s collective moral consciousness." Mudavadi stated.

A giant blaze is seen over Crocus City Hall in Moscow after several gunmen burst into a concert hall and fired at the crowd on Friday, March 22, 2024 [Courtesy]
A giant blaze is seen over Crocus City Hall in Moscow after several gunmen burst into a concert hall and fired at the crowd on Friday, March 22, 2024 [Courtesy]

Arrests made

As at the time this report was filed, Russia's Investigative Committee placed the number of casualties at 93, explaining that some died from gunshot wounds while others in a huge fire that broke out in the complex.

READ: Putin says he'd prefer a 2nd Biden term to having Trump back in the White House

Reports indicate that heavily armed and camouflaged gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers who had filled up the venue on Friday night with Islamic State (ISIS) claiming responsibility for the attack.

Russian authorities responded swiftly to the attack with 11 people, including four suspected gunmen linked to the shooting arrested.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

