Kenya issues statement on escalation of Iran-Israel conflict

Kenya is particularly worried about the safety of its citizens in the region and the potential economic implications, including the possible rise in global oil prices that could affect East African economies.

On October 1, Iran launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel, firing 181 ballistic missiles in multiple waves.

This attack, the largest of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, targeted key sites across Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and directly hit areas such as Nevatim Airbase.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi

The attacks were part of broader regional tensions, as Israel simultaneously faced confrontations on multiple fronts, including clashes with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In light of the heightened tensions, Kenya has called for all involved parties to show restraint and avoid actions that could escalate conflicts further.

To safeguard its citizens, the Kenyan government has advised all Kenyans residing in the Middle East to register with their respective diplomatic missions or through the established diaspora hotlines.

The CS reiterated the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means, in alignment with the United Nations Charter and international conventions.

Attack on UAE Ambassador's residence in Khartoum

In addition to addressing Middle Eastern tensions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned a recent attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates Ambassador in Khartoum, Sudan.

Attack on UAE Ambassador's residence in Khartoum

The government described the attack on September 29 as an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a violation of international law, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 that protects diplomatic missions.