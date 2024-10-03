The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya issues statement on escalation of Iran-Israel conflict

Denis Mwangi

Kenya has voiced concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and condemned an attack on the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Sudan.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has raised concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East, specifically developments in countries like Israel, Iran, and Lebanon that began on October 1, 2024.

Recommended articles

Kenya is particularly worried about the safety of its citizens in the region and the potential economic implications, including the possible rise in global oil prices that could affect East African economies.

On October 1, Iran launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel, firing 181 ballistic missiles in multiple waves.

This attack, the largest of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, targeted key sites across Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and directly hit areas such as Nevatim Airbase.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi

The attacks were part of broader regional tensions, as Israel simultaneously faced confrontations on multiple fronts, including clashes with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In light of the heightened tensions, Kenya has called for all involved parties to show restraint and avoid actions that could escalate conflicts further.

To safeguard its citizens, the Kenyan government has advised all Kenyans residing in the Middle East to register with their respective diplomatic missions or through the established diaspora hotlines.

The CS reiterated the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means, in alignment with the United Nations Charter and international conventions.

In addition to addressing Middle Eastern tensions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned a recent attack on the residence of the United Arab Emirates Ambassador in Khartoum, Sudan.

Attack on UAE Ambassador's residence in Khartoum

The government described the attack on September 29 as an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a violation of international law, citing the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 that protects diplomatic missions.

The Kenyan government has called for all conflicting parties in Sudan to respect these laws and is urging for diplomatic solutions aimed at restoring peace and stability within Sudan and the Horn of Africa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

