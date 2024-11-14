Kenya Met Department warns of possible floods in Nairobi & 18 other counties

The advisory was released on November 13, and warns of expected rainfall between November 14, and November 15, 2024.

The department predicts rainfall exceeding 20mm within 24 hours in areas of the Central Rift Valley, Central Kenya including Nairobi, and the southeast lowlands.

The intensity is expected to increase to over 30mm within 24 hours on Friday, November 15, especially in Southeastern lowlands and central parts of the country, including Nairobi.

Kenyan experiencing rainfall in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The rainfall is forecasted to reduce in intensity from November 16, 2024 across most parts of the country.

Regions Affected

The affected regions include Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Isiolo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, parts of Kajiado, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni.

Warnings and Instructions

Residents in the mentioned regions are urged to remain vigilant for possible flash floods.

Those living near rivers and seasonal streams are advised to exercise caution as water levels may rise suddenly even without visible rainfall.

The department warns against driving through or walking in moving water or open fields during the heavy rains.

It is further advised to avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows due to the risk of lightning strikes.

A photo of heavy rainfall being experienced in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

People residing in landslide-prone areas, particularly around the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mt. Kenya, and other hilly regions, are advised to stay alert.