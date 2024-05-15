Update: Several people unaccounted for in Kimende landslide tragedy

A major landslide struck the Kimende Escarpments in Kiambu County on Monday night May 14, trapping several individuals and prompting an urgent response from the Red Cross Action Team.

The disaster occurred in the late evening, with the Kenya Red Cross confirming that several people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Emergency teams were quickly mobilised and are currently on site attempting to rescue those affected.

Kenya Red Cross posts update on Kimende landslide tragedy

"Following the unfortunate landslide incident that has happened in Kimende, we pray that the affected victims will come out victorious. Meanwhile, kindly check the safety of your place by reporting any signs of a possible occurrence. Praying for God's protection upon us all!," the Lari MP Jonah Mburu.

According to the latest updates from the Kenya Red Cross, the area has now been cordoned off and declared a danger zone.

As of now, there are no confirmed fatalities, but several people remain unaccounted for.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and the Red Cross has set up a command centre to coordinate the rescue operations.

This recent tragedy brings back painful memories of the recent flashflood at Mai Mahiu which killed 60.

Just weeks ago, this town suffered a similar fate when heavy rains triggered a surge of flood water, leading to significant loss of life and property.

Effects of heavy rainfall across the country

As of May 14, 2024, disasters occasioned by the heavy rainfall had tragically claimed the lives of 289 people.

In addition, the relentless rains have led to the displacement of approximately 57,120 households, affecting around 285,600 individuals.

To manage this crisis, the government has set up 187 camps across 25 counties to provide temporary shelter and essential supplies to those affected.

The impact extends beyond the immediate threat to lives, with significant damage reported to infrastructure and agriculture.

A total of 62 health facilities have been damaged by the floods, severely impacting access to medical services.

The agricultural sector has also taken a hit, with 168,092 acres of land damaged and approximately 8,722 livestock lost, further complicating the food supply situation in the affected regions.

