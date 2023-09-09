Kenya repositions for MICE during the Africa Climate Summit

Speaking at the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit event held at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC), the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Peninah Malonza, said conferences have contributed heavily to visitor arrivals into the country.

"As we work towards fully recovering our tourism, it is imperative that we diversify our tourism offerings and strengthen our position as a preferred MICE destination," said the CS.

"The MICE sector not only brings in high-spending visitors but also serves as a platform to showcase Kenya's capabilities in hosting major international events."

The Africa Climate Summit event that recorded over 20,000 delegates was billed as a significant milestone for Kenya's Tourism sector, a resumption of MICE activities in the country.

A cross section of delegates during the Africa Climate Summit Pulse Live Kenya

Malonza underscored the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for MICE tourism in Kenya.

"We are investing in infrastructure, security, and the overall hospitality sector to ensure that Kenya remains a top choice for MICE planners and delegates," she affirmed.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is actively collaborating with stakeholders to market the country as a MICE destination, showcasing its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and diverse wildlife alongside its world-class conference facilities.

On his part, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Ag CEO, John Chirchir, said that the Summit brought about a positive impact on the hospitality services and disclosed that accommodation facilities in the city and environs have reported 100 percent booking.

“Currently, the hospitality sector in Nairobi and environs is reaping big with major hotels in Nairobi experiencing 100 per cent occupancy. Restaurants and tourism attractions in Nairobi and its environs are also expected to be full with visitors taking time to experience the destination,” said Chirchir.

He added that MICE business had a direct impact on travel, noting that Kenya is becoming an ideal destination for business and leisure with short air and road connections.

“Within an hour, a visitor is able to travel from an urban city to bush for a game drive or to the beach for water sport activities,” said Chirchir.

Meanwhile travel trade have lined up affordable travel packages at the Kenyan pavilion for the visiting delegates who will have short breaks to visit attractions within the city.

