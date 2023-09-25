The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan car dealer arrested with bag of Sh533M cocaine at an airport in Sri Lanka

Denis Mwangi

Following the arrest and the drug seizure, authorities handed over the suspect to the Police Narcotics Bureau in Sri Lanka

A photo of a plane of a runway
A photo of a plane of a runway

A Kenyan national was taken into custody after being found in possession of 4 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be valued at around Rs. 300 million (Sh532,462,905)

Recommended articles

The arrest occurred at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake shortly after the individual's arrival from Ethiopia on Sunday, September 24.

According to Customs Spokesperson Sivali Arukgoda, the suspect, identified as a Kenyan car dealer, had traveled from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Doha, Qatar, before boarding a Qatar Airways flight (QR 654) to Sri Lanka.

A Kenyan national was taken into custody after being found in possession of 4 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be valued at around Rs. 300 million (Sh532,462,905)
A Kenyan national was taken into custody after being found in possession of 4 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be valued at around Rs. 300 million (Sh532,462,905) A Kenyan national was taken into custody after being found in possession of 4 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be valued at around Rs. 300 million (Sh532,462,905) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old Kenyan was apprehended at the airport's arrival terminal by officials from the Sri Lanka Customs narcotics control unit.

During a thorough search of his hand luggage, they discovered 180 capsules of cocaine, weighing a total of 4 kilograms, cleverly concealed inside three metal cookie tins.

Following the arrest and the drug seizure, authorities handed over the suspect to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA.

The PNB will conduct further investigations into the case to determine the extent of the drug trafficking operation and identify any potential associates.

In June, a Kenyan woman was arrested at the New Delhi Airport for carrying cocaine worth Sh380 million concealed in three whisky bottles in a dissolved form.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cocaine dissolved in Whiskey bottles
Cocaine dissolved in Whiskey bottles Cocaine dissolved in Whiskey bottles Pulse Live Kenya

The bottles, bearing the Black Label stickers, appeared to show the cocaine in liquid, brownish form before the authorities condensed it.

The woman arrived via Addis Ababa and has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of India

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan car dealer arrested with bag of Sh533M cocaine at an airport in Sri Lanka

Kenyan car dealer arrested with bag of Sh533M cocaine at an airport in Sri Lanka

Zipporah Kittony surprised after spending Sh20,000 to fuel her car

Zipporah Kittony surprised after spending Sh20,000 to fuel her car

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

Cracks emerge in Azimio as Karua clashes with Makau Mutua in public

Cracks emerge in Azimio as Karua clashes with Makau Mutua in public

Police intercept vehicle ferrying explosive materials from Nairobi

Police intercept vehicle ferrying explosive materials from Nairobi

Fireworks as DP Gachagua, Moses Kuria face off again amid unease in Kenya Kwanza

Fireworks as DP Gachagua, Moses Kuria face off again amid unease in Kenya Kwanza

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger

A suspect fleeing from Nairobi Hospital finance director Erick Maigo's house in Nairobi

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house