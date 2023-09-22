The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Denis Mwangi

In March, U.S. authorities arrested and charged seven Sheriff’s deputies over the death of aspiring Kenyan rapper Irvo Otieno in Central Virginia.

Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at a news conference in March. Photo Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch, via Associated Press
Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at a news conference in March. Photo Credit: Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch, via Associated Press

The family of Irvo Otieno, who died in custody at a psychiatric hospital in Virginia, has settled a lawsuit for $8.5 million (Sh1.2 billion).

Recommended articles

Lawyers for the family say that Otieno died of asphyxiation after deputies and medical staff members piled on top of him.

The settlement agreement states that the state, county, and sheriff have not admitted any liability and deny that their actions caused Otieno's death.

The state, Henrico, and the county's sheriff agreed to pay Otieno's family a total of $8.5 million, with Henrico County paying the most at $4.45 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the criminal cases related to Otieno's death are still ongoing.

In March, U.S. authorities arrested and charged seven Sheriff’s deputies over the death of the aspiring Kenyan rapper in Central Virginia.

Irvo Otieno
Irvo Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

Lawyer Ann Cabell Baskervill told the court that Otieno was smothered to death as he was being transferred from Henrico County Jail.

The police argued that the deceased became combative while being admitted, forcing them to restrain him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 10, Henrico Police responded to a report of a possible burglary and encountered Otieno. They placed him under an emergency custody order due to their interactions and observations of him, with the county's Crisis Intervention Team assisting them.

According to Virginia law, a person can be placed under an emergency custody order when there is reason to believe they could harm themselves or others due to mental illness.

READ: Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

Otieno's lawyer stated that he was experiencing a mental health crisis and that his mother was on the scene, asking the police not to be aggressive with him. The lawyer also said that Otieno was collecting lights from a lawn, which was not done out of any wrongful intent, but because he was troubled at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT
Clockwise from top left: Tabitha Renee Levere, Randy Joseph Boyer, Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, Dwayne Alan Bramble, Bradley Thomas Disse, Brandon Edwards Rodgers and Jermaine Lavar Branch.
Clockwise from top left: Tabitha Renee Levere, Randy Joseph Boyer, Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, Dwayne Alan Bramble, Bradley Thomas Disse, Brandon Edwards Rodgers and Jermaine Lavar Branch. Pulse Live Kenya

Eventually, Otieno was taken into custody without incident, but at the hospital, he became physically assaultive towards the officers. As a result, he was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct in a hospital, and vandalism.

He was held in the Henrico County Jail West and then transferred to Central State Hospital, a state-run mental health facility south of Richmond, by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office on March 6. It is unclear why he was transferred, according to the commonwealth attorney's office.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Ruto delivers gripping speech on broken promises, global mistrust & debt distress

Ruto delivers gripping speech on broken promises, global mistrust & debt distress

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

CCTV captures murder suspect at Nairobi Hospital finance boss' house

Human rights group writes to KEMU over CAK chair Mary Wambui's qualifications

Human rights group writes to KEMU over CAK chair Mary Wambui's qualifications

CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

Ruto recalls 1st interaction with 'Sipangwingwi' producer while mourning his death

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

KTN, Radio Maisha & 5 other stations to face periodic interruptions for 7 days

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

Photos of Sakaja put to rest Babu Owino's sensational accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger