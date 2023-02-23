ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

Amos Robi

28-year-old Jepkosgei came from Moiben, Uasin Gishu County and had gone to study at the Australian Catholic University

Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen who drowned in Australia
Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen who drowned in Australia

The family of a Kenyan student who drowned during a swimming activity in Australia is seeking financial assistance to repatriate her body back home for burial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sharon Jepkosgei Kigen arrived in Australia in November 2022 and was studying at Australian Catholic University-North Sydney when the tragic incident occurred.

According to reports, she drowned in Georges River in Sydney's south-west on Tuesday, February 21 afternoon while swimming with friends. A video shared online showed efforts by emergency services to revive her, which did not bear fruits as she had already passed.

In the wake of her death, Jepkosgei's family and friends have began fundraising for the repatriation of her body to Kenya. Jepkosgei's family is appealing to well-wishers to donate generously to help bring their daughter's body back home for a proper burial.

The family has set up a Gofund Me page and is looking to raise close to Sh2.5 million which will enable the remains of Jepkosgei to get home for her final send-off.

Emergency service providers trying to resuscitate Sharon Kigen
Emergency service providers trying to resuscitate Sharon Kigen Pulse Live Kenya

Friends and family have since donated Sh530,000 towards the final send-off of Jepkosgei.

The death of Jepkosgei comes nearly six months after another Canadian-based Kenyan drowned in a swimming pool while going live on Facebook.

READ: Kenyan secures Sh44M after dazzling US Shark Tank investors with her genius idea [Video]

With her phone recording, Wendy dived into the water severally, retreating occasionally to read the comments on the live video that was being watched by her followers on social media.

She made what would be her last dive at 10 minutes and 33 seconds and could be heard gasping for air and making gurgling sounds while kicking and screaming for help.

Shortly afterwards, she made the last sound and the water remained still even as the video went on recording for 3 hours.

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada
Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

Hellen Wendy Nyabuto was a medical student who relocated to Canada in 2019 after securing a 10-year study VISA.

Nyabuto's body was repatriated to Kenya where it was buried at her home in Getare-Misesi village, Bomachoge Chache constituency, Kisii County.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

Kenyan student dies 3 months after settling in Australia

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

David Ndii prepares Kenyans for 2 painful choices over cost of electricity

David Ndii prepares Kenyans for 2 painful choices over cost of electricity

DPP Haji takes action after viral BBC exposé

DPP Haji takes action after viral BBC exposé

6 found guilty of trafficking drugs worth Sh1.4 billion

6 found guilty of trafficking drugs worth Sh1.4 billion

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement