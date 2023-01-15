Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi

Mwiti was killed in his home in Thigiri ridge a few minutes after reportedly disagreeing with his gardener identified as Bernard Komu who is still at large with his phone switched off.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood on Saturday, January 14 afternoon with a deep cut on the back of his head.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was with the gardener in their garden while his wife, Dr Gladys Mwiti was preparing lunch.

According to the deceased’s wife, the gardener called her and requested her to talk to her husband as they were not agreeing over a matter that he (the gardener) did not disclose but she told him to solve their issues.

She got concerned after numerous calls to her husband to inform him that lunch was ready went unanswered and went to the garden where she found his body lying in a pool of blood.

She raised alarm and called her son for help with police arriving at the scene shortly afterwards.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident, noting that they are investigating a possible murder with the body of the deceased moved to the Lee funeral home.

“Given the preliminary findings we are looking into murder and a known suspect is wanted over the same.

“They say it was about money but we must hear from him to know more because he is the one believed to have killed the old man.” Bungei said.

The deceased’s widow added that the gardener was nowhere to be seen and his mobile phones had been switched off.

Dr Mwiti had a Ph.D. in Leadership Development from Fuller School of Intercultural Studies, Pasadena, California.

His career included a stint as a Senior Civil Servant

Most recently, Dr. Mwiti chaired the Committee on National Value System of Kenya that produced the Policy Paper on National Value System of Kenya.

At the time of his death, Dr. Mwiti was a consultant at Transition Authority and at the institute he founded.