On Thursday, Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi sent out a tweet saying that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s votes from the 2013 and 2017 elections were still intact, and that President Uhuru Kenyatta only needs 6 percent of the Central Kenya votes, to make him (Odinga) President.

He went on to state that the 6 percent votes, is half of all the votes in Kiambu County, where President Uhuru hails from.

The political analyst mentioned that Uhuru does not need Kikuyu’s, and 84 percent of them can follow Deputy President William Ruto if they want and they will still fail.

“Raila had 44% of the VOTE in 2013 and 2017. It is still INTACT. Uhuru needs 6% of GEMA to make Raila President. This is half of KIAMBU or AKORINO women ONLY. Uhuru DOES NOT NEED Kikuyus. In fact, 84% of GEMA can follow RUTO if they want to. And they will still FAIL! Simple MATH,” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

A section of Kenyans, including elected leaders reacted to his sentiments, many of them calling him out, as they insisted that his calculations were wrong.

Here are their reactions;