The president noted that his administration has deliberate programmes and policies to create job and income opportunities for our young people, noting that these, alongside other national economic challenges that face the country wold be discussed at the proposed youth and multi-sectoral forums.

“The government has deliberate programmes and policies to create job and income opportunities for our young people. These include the Affordable Housing Programme, digital jobs, labour migration and industrialisation through county aggregation and industrial parks and special economic zones.

“The proposed youth and multi-sectoral forums will give the youth and other stakeholders a platform to discuss these and other national economic challenges that face our country. Met leaders of the African Independent Pentecostal Church Africa who committed to take part in the multi-sectoral forum, State House Nairobi. They included 96 bishops led by Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri.” The President wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans react to President Ruto's update after hosting 96 bishops at State House Pulse Live Kenya

A section of netizens noted that such promises have been made during his presidency with little to show for it close to two years later.

Others noted that the President was engaging the wrong audience as the 96 bishops who went to State House were neither representatives of the gen Zs who took part in the #RejectFinanceBill protests nor representatives of Kenyans pushing back on unpopular government policies.

Kenyans react to President Ruto's update after hosting 96 bishops at State House Pulse Live Kenya

A few also questioned the church’s credibility, noting that the church was silent even when things were not going as per the wishes of Kenyans and it took the intervention of gen Zs to shoot down the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions from Kenyans

Albert: 2 years, same song, zero actions. Young people were never in your priorities. Bring the country into order and give us hope