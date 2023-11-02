Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

“August 5th I took over the beautiful Celebrity Edge as chief officer! This promotion was truly an unexpected one,” she said.

Celebrity Edge is an Edge-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group.

Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. Pulse Live Kenya

The Celebrity Edge ship was reportedly delivered at a cost of $1 billion (Sh150 billion).

Marami's promotion is a significant milestone in her career, which has been marked by a series of firsts.

She became Kenya's first female marine pilot in 2016, breaking a long-standing gender barrier in the country's maritime industry.

Since then, she has continued to blaze a trail, becoming the first female pilot at the Port of Mombasa and the first female pilot at the Kenya Ferry Services.

Marami's achievements have not gone unnoticed, and she has received numerous accolades for her work.

In 2019, she was named one of the Top 100 Women in Shipping by the International Association of Women in Shipping and Trading.

She is also the founder of the Against the Tide Foundation, which aims to empower young girls and women to pursue careers in male-dominated fields such as the maritime industry.

Marami's new role as chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and leadership skills.

As chief officer, she will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Celebrity Edge, a ship operated by the American cruise ship company.

Her promotion comes at a critical time, when the ship is being refloated for an inaugural voyage to Australia.

“Today (October 29), as we refloat, my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude, this has been a life changing experience and I cannot thank everyone enough who believed In me to trust me with this new position at such a critical time,” she said.

Marami's story is an inspiration to women everywhere, showing that with hard work, determination, and a willingness to break down barriers, anything is possible.

Her promotion to chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. is a significant achievement, and we can only imagine the great things she will accomplish in this new role.

Celebrity Edge is known for its innovative design, which breaks from traditional ship design and features an outward-facing design that allows passengers to feel more connected with the sea and the places they visit.

The ship has a range of accommodations, including Infinite Verandas, two-story Edge Villas, and Iconic Suites.