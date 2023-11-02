The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Denis Mwangi

Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc.

Kenya's Elizabeth Marami takes over chief officer role at Celebrity Cruises Inc
Kenya's Elizabeth Marami takes over chief officer role at Celebrity Cruises Inc

Marami announced the news on her social media, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and the trust placed in her to take on this new role.

Recommended articles

“August 5th I took over the beautiful Celebrity Edge as chief officer! This promotion was truly an unexpected one,” she said.

Celebrity Edge is an Edge-class cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group.

Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc.
Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Celebrity Edge ship was reportedly delivered at a cost of $1 billion (Sh150 billion).

Marami's promotion is a significant milestone in her career, which has been marked by a series of firsts.

She became Kenya's first female marine pilot in 2016, breaking a long-standing gender barrier in the country's maritime industry.

Since then, she has continued to blaze a trail, becoming the first female pilot at the Port of Mombasa and the first female pilot at the Kenya Ferry Services.

Marami's achievements have not gone unnoticed, and she has received numerous accolades for her work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, she was named one of the Top 100 Women in Shipping by the International Association of Women in Shipping and Trading.

READ: Elizabeth Marami: Kenya's first female marine pilot gets a promotion

She is also the founder of the Against the Tide Foundation, which aims to empower young girls and women to pursue careers in male-dominated fields such as the maritime industry.

Marami's new role as chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and leadership skills.

As chief officer, she will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Celebrity Edge, a ship operated by the American cruise ship company.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc.
Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. Kenya's first female marine pilot, Elizabeth Marami, has been promoted to the position of chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. Pulse Live Kenya

Her promotion comes at a critical time, when the ship is being refloated for an inaugural voyage to Australia.

“Today (October 29), as we refloat, my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude, this has been a life changing experience and I cannot thank everyone enough who believed In me to trust me with this new position at such a critical time,” she said.

Marami's story is an inspiration to women everywhere, showing that with hard work, determination, and a willingness to break down barriers, anything is possible.

Her promotion to chief officer at Celebrity Cruises, Inc. is a significant achievement, and we can only imagine the great things she will accomplish in this new role.

ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Edge Celebrity Edge Pulse Live Kenya
Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Edge Celebrity Edge Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrity Edge is known for its innovative design, which breaks from traditional ship design and features an outward-facing design that allows passengers to feel more connected with the sea and the places they visit.

The ship has a range of accommodations, including Infinite Verandas, two-story Edge Villas, and Iconic Suites.

It also features a Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform that moves up and down the side of the ship and serves as a restaurant, bar, and lounge.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

A collage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Muthoni wa Kirumba

Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee