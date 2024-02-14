Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that Kang’ethe is now in custody, five days after his escape from Muthaiga Police Station sparked a nationwide manhunt.

The wanted fugitive was captured hiding at a relative's house.

“We have re-arrested him. He is in custody and we thank all that helped in this,” Bungei told the press.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before his capture in Ngong, detectives had traced his movements to Nairobi, Kiambu, and Machakos.

Kang'ethe is accused of the murder of Maggie Mbitu, his 31-year-old Kenyan girlfriend, whose body was found inside a vehicle at Boston Airport in November 2023.

It is alleged that Kang'ethe fled to Kenya after the crime, thus evading U.S. authorities.

He was initially arrested in a Nairobi nightclub on January 30, 2024, and was awaiting extradition to the United States when he escaped from police custody in Kenya on February 8, 2024.

Kang'ethe managed to escape by jumping into a privately owned vehicle, facilitated by a man claiming to be his lawyer who had requested to speak with him.

Subsequently, two individuals were arrested for allegedly aiding his escape.

Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, four police officers on duty at the time of his escape have been arrested and have provided statements.

