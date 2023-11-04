The sports category has moved to a new website.

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

Charles Ouma

Investigators pieced together Mbitu’s last moments alive and identified her 40-year-old lover Kevin Kangethe as the prime suspect with the family opening up on their relationship.

Margaret Mbitu
Margaret Mbitu

New details have emerged on the murder of Margaret Mbitu who was found dead inside her boyfriend’s car at Logan Airport in the US.

Investigators pieced together Mbitu’s last moments alive and identified her 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe as the prime suspect.

Rose Mbitu, the deceased mother told Boston 25 News the suspected killer was someone her daughter was dating, adding that her daughter was trying to break things off with him.

“The entire family, everybody’s down. I’m not myself right now. This is heartbreaking.” The grieving mother added.

Kangethe is suspected to have committed the heinous crime before boarding a flight to Kenya, leaving Mbitu’s body in the vehicle.

The 31-year-old was reported missing by her family on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Her body was found with visible knife wounds on the face and neck as well as on her side near the chest area.

“Evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide,” state police said in a statement.

“We urge this suspect to turn himself in to authorities before he or anyone else gets hurt. We are making every effort possible to apprehend him and to begin the process of seeking justice for Margaret Mbitu and those mourning her tragic death,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Photos of Kevin Kangethe released by Suffolk County District Attorney's Office
Photos of Kevin Kangethe released by Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Pulse Live Kenya

The car was captured by CCTV cameras being driven to the airport on Tuesday, October 31, a day after Mbitu was reported missing.

The prime suspect came out and went to the terminal to catch his flight to Kenya.

Kang’ethe had reportedly booked the flight a few hours earlier on the same day (Tuesday October 31).

A day later on Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. Mbitu’s body was found in the vehicle by police and was pronounced dead by the Boston Emergency Medical Services at 7:30 p.m.

Manhunt launched as family and colleagues remember Mbitu

A manhunt was subsequently launched for the 40-year-old suspect who remains at large.

State police have since released photos of the suspect and are working with Kenyan authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to locate him.

Margaret Mbitu
Margaret Mbitu Pulse Live Kenya

The deceased’s colleagues at Brockton-based nonprofit BAMSI described her as an “amazing” employee.

“She was warm, caring, and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes. As an agency, we are mourning over the loss of such an amazing young woman.” Wrote a spokesperson for BAMSI.

Her family have appealed top authorities to expedite the investigations and bring those involved to justice.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

