New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

Kangethe was extradited from Nairobi to the United States on September 1, 2024, following a successful extradition led by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga.

After his arrival in the U.S., he was arraigned at the Suffolk Superior Court on September 3, 2024.

During the court session, Kangethe was formally charged with the murder of Margaret Mbitu in the U.S. a charge he has denied.

Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Pulse Live Kenya

Details of the Case

The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Mark Lee, presented evidence suggesting a troubled relationship between Kangethe and the deceased, Mbitu.

Authorities also claimed reports of domestic violence between the two.

The case has been set for a pre-trial hearing on November 5, 2024, at 2 p.m., where it will be reviewed by the Homicide section of the court.

This pre-trial will be crucial in determining the next steps in the judicial process and assessing the evidence and arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense.

Timeline of Events

October 30-31, 2023: Mbitu, a nurse, goes missing after leaving her workplace. She was last seen with Kangethe, who resided in Lowell, Massachusetts. Her body was found in his vehicle at Logan Airport two days later.

November 2023: Following the discovery of Mbitu's body, an arrest warrant was issued for Kangethe, who had already left the U.S. for Kenya.

January 30, 2024: Kangethe was arrested in Nairobi after being on the run for three months. He was awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face first-degree murder charges.

February 7, 2024: Kangethe escaped from police custody at the Muthaiga police station in Nairobi under questionable circumstances, reportedly slipping away while meeting someone he claimed was his lawyer. This escape prompted a manhunt.

Kevin Kang’ethe Pulse Live Kenya

February 14, 2024: He was recaptured after a five-day search, having been found at a relative's home in Ngong, Kenya.

September 2, 2024: Kangethe was extradited to the U.S. and arrived in Massachusetts to face murder charges.

He was arraigned the following day in Suffolk Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.