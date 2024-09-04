New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

Kangethe, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of Margaret Mbitu, will remain in custody without bail as the case progresses.
Kevin Kangethe, a Kenyan national recently extradited to the United States, has been denied bail by the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.
Kangethe was extradited from Nairobi to the United States on September 1, 2024, following a successful extradition led by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga.
After his arrival in the U.S., he was arraigned at the Suffolk Superior Court on September 3, 2024.
During the court session, Kangethe was formally charged with the murder of Margaret Mbitu in the U.S. a charge he has denied.
Details of the Case
The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Mark Lee, presented evidence suggesting a troubled relationship between Kangethe and the deceased, Mbitu.
Authorities also claimed reports of domestic violence between the two.
The case has been set for a pre-trial hearing on November 5, 2024, at 2 p.m., where it will be reviewed by the Homicide section of the court.
This pre-trial will be crucial in determining the next steps in the judicial process and assessing the evidence and arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense.
Timeline of Events
October 30-31, 2023: Mbitu, a nurse, goes missing after leaving her workplace. She was last seen with Kangethe, who resided in Lowell, Massachusetts. Her body was found in his vehicle at Logan Airport two days later.
November 2023: Following the discovery of Mbitu's body, an arrest warrant was issued for Kangethe, who had already left the U.S. for Kenya.
January 30, 2024: Kangethe was arrested in Nairobi after being on the run for three months. He was awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face first-degree murder charges.
February 7, 2024: Kangethe escaped from police custody at the Muthaiga police station in Nairobi under questionable circumstances, reportedly slipping away while meeting someone he claimed was his lawyer. This escape prompted a manhunt.
February 14, 2024: He was recaptured after a five-day search, having been found at a relative's home in Ngong, Kenya.
September 2, 2024: Kangethe was extradited to the U.S. and arrived in Massachusetts to face murder charges.
He was arraigned the following day in Suffolk Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.