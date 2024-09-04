The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

Denis Mwangi

Kevin Kangethe, a Kenyan national recently extradited to the United States, has been denied bail by the Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.

Kevin Kangethe being received in Boston U.S. after extradition
Kevin Kangethe being received in Boston U.S. after extradition

Kangethe, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of Margaret Mbitu, will remain in custody without bail as the case progresses.

Recommended articles

Kangethe was extradited from Nairobi to the United States on September 1, 2024, following a successful extradition led by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga.

After his arrival in the U.S., he was arraigned at the Suffolk Superior Court on September 3, 2024.

During the court session, Kangethe was formally charged with the murder of Margaret Mbitu in the U.S. a charge he has denied.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations
Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Pulse Live Kenya

The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Mark Lee, presented evidence suggesting a troubled relationship between Kangethe and the deceased, Mbitu.

Authorities also claimed reports of domestic violence between the two.

The case has been set for a pre-trial hearing on November 5, 2024, at 2 p.m., where it will be reviewed by the Homicide section of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pre-trial will be crucial in determining the next steps in the judicial process and assessing the evidence and arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense.

October 30-31, 2023: Mbitu, a nurse, goes missing after leaving her workplace. She was last seen with Kangethe, who resided in Lowell, Massachusetts. Her body was found in his vehicle at Logan Airport two days later.

November 2023: Following the discovery of Mbitu's body, an arrest warrant was issued for Kangethe, who had already left the U.S. for Kenya.

January 30, 2024: Kangethe was arrested in Nairobi after being on the run for three months. He was awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face first-degree murder charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

February 7, 2024: Kangethe escaped from police custody at the Muthaiga police station in Nairobi under questionable circumstances, reportedly slipping away while meeting someone he claimed was his lawyer. This escape prompted a manhunt.

Kevin Kang’ethe in court
Kevin Kang’ethe in court Kevin Kang’ethe Pulse Live Kenya

February 14, 2024: He was recaptured after a five-day search, having been found at a relative's home in Ngong, Kenya.

September 2, 2024: Kangethe was extradited to the U.S. and arrived in Massachusetts to face murder charges.

He was arraigned the following day in Suffolk Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

I'm coming for you! Wanjigi vows showdown with Ruto after close associates go missing

I'm coming for you! Wanjigi vows showdown with Ruto after close associates go missing

1 dead, scores injured as gunmen open fire on bus carrying 40 passengers

1 dead, scores injured as gunmen open fire on bus carrying 40 passengers

Details of TSC-KUPPET deal that ended teachers' strike

Details of TSC-KUPPET deal that ended teachers' strike

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]