Association of Women Parliamentarians announces death of former Woman Rep

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA) has announced the passing of former Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative, Beatrice Nkatha.

Nkatha, who was elected under the Jubilee Party, served as the county's Woman Rep between 2013 and 2022.

Nkatha died at St Theresa's Mission Hospital Kiirua in Meru County.

Political career

During her tenure in parliament, Nkatha made a significant impact, notably through her role in the Public Investments Committee, where she worked to ensure transparency and accountability in public spending.

In 2023, Nkatha's dedication to leadership was further recognised when she was appointed as a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) at the National Treasury.

The late former Tharaka Nithi County Woman Rep Beatrice Nkatha Pulse Live Kenya

KEWOPA expressed deep sorrow over the loss, highlighting Nkatha's commitment to promoting women's rights and empowering communities.

In their official statement, they said, "It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we join in mourning the passing of former Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative, Hon. Beatrice Nkatha, a visionary leader and a dedicated servant of the people.

"Hon. Nkatha's unwavering commitment to championing women's rights, empowering communities, and promoting gender equality leaves behind a lasting legacy that will inspire generations to come."

The statement further acknowledged her leadership qualities and compassionate nature, adding that her presence will be missed by many across the country.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the Tharaka Nithi community during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Senator Okenyuri's condolences

Among those who mourned Nkatha was nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, who paid tribute to her legacy and character.

Okenyuri described Nkatha as a leader who was both loving and respectful to those around her. "She was extraordinarily unique, showered those around her with love and treated everyone with respect," Okenyuri remarked.

She also praised Nkatha’s impeccable sense of style, stating that the former Woman Rep stood out for her glamorous and feminine fashion choices.

"Of eminence too was her mode of dressing; she did not shy away from displaying her love for feminine and glamorous detail in her dressing, she was extremely outstanding," Okenyuri added.