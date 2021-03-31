Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Koinange has passed on.

According to his family, the legislator succumbed to Covid-19 complications, while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message of condolence to the family said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

He added that Koinange as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country's peace agenda through the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he served as the Chairperson.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country. Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation," said PresidenT Kenyatta's message.