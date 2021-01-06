Nominated Kiambu MCA Yvonne Waweru has resigned on grounds that she is going back to her profession in ocean governance.

Ms Waweru who was serving as a specially-elected Member of the County Assembly (MCA) said that she will cease being a member of the Assembly on January 15, 2021.

She made it clear that she is going back to her profession in ocean governance in the Western Indian Ocean region, a post that will not allow her to participate in politics.

The Western Indian Ocean region comprises 10 countries – Comoros, France, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa and Tanzania.

Yvonne-Waweru

Yvonne Waweru resignation

“Good Evening friends, supporters and residents of Kiambu County,

I have been proud to serve as a specially-elected Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in the County Assembly of Kiambu under Jubilee Party since September 2017. I write this post to inform you that I will cease to be a specially-elected MCA effective from the 15th of January 2021.

I intend to go back to my profession in ocean governance in the Western Indian Ocean region which will not allow me to participate in politics and will hopefully allow me to serve my country in a different capacity.

I leave behind a record of several community initiatives in my home area in Kabete Constituency and Kiambu County at large as well as several legislative proposals and oversight interventions. I am happy to leave that legacy despite the challenges of being a woman in Kenyan politics and against the backdrop of limited financial resources. This indeed was performed to the best of my ability in view of my limited mandate as a specially-elected MCA.

I would like to thank the Jubilee Party Leader His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party for providing me with the opportunity to work in the development and political process of Kiambu County for the last three years.

Thank you for all your support. God Bless you” reads Hon. Yvonne Waweru resignation letter.