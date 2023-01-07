MCA survives Saturday morning accident in Nairobi, claims life is in danger

The lawmaker’s vehicle was hit from behind by another car from along the Northern Bypass in Membley area early Saturday morning.

The lawmaker recounted that the occupants of the vehicle kept pursuing him, adding that he unsuccessfully attempted to shake off the vehicle that was trailing him at a roundabout, making him believe that the occupants were up to no good.

"I got concerned after noticing that the other vehicle was following me for some distance and when I reached the Kahawa West roundabout, I drove around to see whether it would pass, only to realize they were right behind me. I found that to be strange," he said to journalists.

The MCA explained that the vehicle that had been trailing him for some time finally caught up with his when he slowed down to cross bumps and rammed into his car from behind.

"On stopping after the impact, four people came out and confronted me claiming I was the one who hit their vehicle. But luckily, I had called my friends including my Gitothua ward colleague who rushed to the scene and rescued me," he added.