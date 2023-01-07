Kiamwangi ward Member of County Assembly Kung'u Wanjiku Smart has claimed that his life is in danger after narrowly escaping death on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
MCA survives Saturday morning accident in Nairobi, claims life is in danger
The MCAs car was rammed from behind by a vehicle that had been trailing and attempts to shake off the vehicle that was hot in pursuit at a roundabout failed
Recommended articles
The lawmaker’s vehicle was hit from behind by another car from along the Northern Bypass in Membley area early Saturday morning.
The lawmaker recounted that the occupants of the vehicle kept pursuing him, adding that he unsuccessfully attempted to shake off the vehicle that was trailing him at a roundabout, making him believe that the occupants were up to no good.
"I got concerned after noticing that the other vehicle was following me for some distance and when I reached the Kahawa West roundabout, I drove around to see whether it would pass, only to realize they were right behind me. I found that to be strange," he said to journalists.
The MCA explained that the vehicle that had been trailing him for some time finally caught up with his when he slowed down to cross bumps and rammed into his car from behind.
"On stopping after the impact, four people came out and confronted me claiming I was the one who hit their vehicle. But luckily, I had called my friends including my Gitothua ward colleague who rushed to the scene and rescued me," he added.
The lawmaker has urged authorities to look into the matter, expressing fear over his life.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke