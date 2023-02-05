Kibra Declaration: Details of demands issued by Raila, Kalonzo and Karua

The former Prime Minister demanded that the Kenya Kwanza administration should resign as it is a product of electoral fraud, noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission subverted the will of the peoples.

He also scoffed at Ruto for targeting the Kenyatta family, accusing him of double speak on matters taxations, claiming that the real tax cheats and lords of corruption are in government.

"Yesterday, Mama Ngina came out to speak on the issue because they really insulted her. She was arrested during Mau Mau and spent time in Kamiti. You have no respect yet she is the age of your grandmother," Odinga lamented.

Rising cost of living dominated the agenda with several speakers pointing out that prices of several key commodities has risen steadily under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Calls for an end to electoral fraud also made it to the agenda with speakers claiming that the Odinga’s victory was stolen by compromised IEBC staff.

Raila was in the company of Azimio bigwigs, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Wycliffe Oparanya. Also present was Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o and a host of other lawmakers.

Enough is enough - Karua

On her part, Karua maintained that the current push is for the benefit of all Kenyans and not to profit a selected individuals as alleged.

"Sisi tunataka yule aliyechaguliwa na wapiga kura akalie kiti ili garama ya Maisha ishuke chini. Tusichoke na tusirudi nyuma hata kidogo. Tushikane kama wakenya tukomboa nchi yetu. Enough is enough, Ruto must go." Karua stated

She accused the President of attempting to reconstitute the electoral body, warning him that “atosheke ni ile wizi wake na Wafula Chebukati. We shall not allow you to form a Ruto Electoral Commission.”

The Azimio brigade once again claimed that it is Raila Odinga who was elected by voters.

Ruto to leave families of retired presidents alone - Kalonzo

Kalonzo noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has collected much more than the previous regime since the subsidies were halted on several commodities, leading to the government collecting more revenue with nothing to show for the same.

The Wiper party boss lamented that Ruto’s administration has crossed the line by going after families of retired presidents, challenging him to learn from retired Presidents Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta who left the families of their predecessors at peace.