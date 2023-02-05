ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kibra Declaration: Details of demands issued by Raila, Kalonzo and Karua

Charles Ouma

Key allies were missing in action as Azimio la Umoja leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua issued their demands

File image of Azimio la Umoja leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua at a public rally
File image of Azimio la Umoja leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua at a public rally

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga today presided over the third 'People's Baraza' rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibra, where he made ten declarations titled Why Ruto has to go: Kibra Declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Prime Minister demanded that the Kenya Kwanza administration should resign as it is a product of electoral fraud, noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission subverted the will of the peoples.

He also scoffed at Ruto for targeting the Kenyatta family, accusing him of double speak on matters taxations, claiming that the real tax cheats and lords of corruption are in government.

"Yesterday, Mama Ngina came out to speak on the issue because they really insulted her. She was arrested during Mau Mau and spent time in Kamiti. You have no respect yet she is the age of your grandmother," Odinga lamented.

Rising cost of living dominated the agenda with several speakers pointing out that prices of several key commodities has risen steadily under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Calls for an end to electoral fraud also made it to the agenda with speakers claiming that the Odinga’s victory was stolen by compromised IEBC staff.

READ: KRA swings into action, companies linked to Uhuru allies among 300 under probe

Raila was in the company of Azimio bigwigs, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and Wycliffe Oparanya. Also present was Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o and a host of other lawmakers.

A section of the crowd that attended Azimio la Umoja rally at Kibra's Kamukunji grounds
A section of the crowd that attended Azimio la Umoja rally at Kibra's Kamukunji grounds Pulse Live Kenya

Enough is enough - Karua

On her part, Karua maintained that the current push is for the benefit of all Kenyans and not to profit a selected individuals as alleged.

"Sisi tunataka yule aliyechaguliwa na wapiga kura akalie kiti ili garama ya Maisha ishuke chini. Tusichoke na tusirudi nyuma hata kidogo. Tushikane kama wakenya tukomboa nchi yetu. Enough is enough, Ruto must go." Karua stated

She accused the President of attempting to reconstitute the electoral body, warning him that “atosheke ni ile wizi wake na Wafula Chebukati. We shall not allow you to form a Ruto Electoral Commission.”

The Azimio brigade once again claimed that it is Raila Odinga who was elected by voters.

Ruto to leave families of retired presidents alone - Kalonzo

Kalonzo noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has collected much more than the previous regime since the subsidies were halted on several commodities, leading to the government collecting more revenue with nothing to show for the same.

The Wiper party boss lamented that Ruto’s administration has crossed the line by going after families of retired presidents, challenging him to learn from retired Presidents Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta who left the families of their predecessors at peace.

A number of politicians who have been loyal to Raila Odinga in the past were conspicuously missing.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kibra Declaration: Details of demands issued by Raila, Kalonzo and Karua

Kibra Declaration: Details of demands issued by Raila, Kalonzo and Karua

Details of Raila's meeting with Azimio leaders after key allies skipped rallies

Details of Raila's meeting with Azimio leaders after key allies skipped rallies

KRA swings into action, companies linked to Uhuru allies among 300 under probe

KRA swings into action, companies linked to Uhuru allies among 300 under probe

14 dead, several injured in Lodwar - Kakuma road night accident

14 dead, several injured in Lodwar - Kakuma road night accident

Mama Ngina Kenyatta's bold response after tax evasion claims

Mama Ngina Kenyatta's bold response after tax evasion claims

Plans to arrest and drag me to court coming soon- Babu Owino cries out

Plans to arrest and drag me to court coming soon- Babu Owino cries out

Raila wants Kenya to adopt this new electoral system and overhaul of IEBC

Raila wants Kenya to adopt this new electoral system and overhaul of IEBC

Most young people want quick things and the easy way – Charlene Ruto

Most young people want quick things and the easy way – Charlene Ruto

How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

How Atwoli will pump in cash from his viral catchphrase

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyans from various walks of life protested the murder of Ebbie Noelle Samuels in April 2022

Former deputy principal detained over student's death

Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,

Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

Raila Odinga

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement