Kidero's ex-security detail & political activist murdered, several body parts missing

Police have launched investigations following the gruesome murder of political activist Evans Okoda in Homa Bay County.
The activist who also served as former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's security detail was found murdered outside his home with several body parts missing
Okoda was found murdered in his rented house in Oyugis town with several parts of his body missing in a bizarre incident that is under police investigations.
Reports indicate that police who were called in to investigate the murder found the activist’s tongue and hand missing, an indication of a painful death.
His assailants are believed to have cornered him in his house where the body was found on Friday, May 3.
Local leaders, led by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero have piled pressure on the police to investigate the murder and arrest those responsible.
"Following the brutal murder of Evans Okoda in the wee hours of this morning at his residence compound in Oyugis Town, Homa Bay county, I urge the authorities to investigate this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice," Kidero noted.
Kidero noted that Okoda’s murder has left residents living in fear.
Kidero demands investigations
He added that the deceased was part of his security detail during his unsuccessful Homa Bay County Gubernatorial bid in the 2022 elections.
"Evans Okoda was part of my security detail during the 2022 general election campaign period, and his brutal murder has created a cloud of fear that must be properly addressed. This heinous act has sent a chill down the spine of many residents in Homa Bay County and raised the spectra of violence," He added.
Political activists and bloggers murdered in recent past
Prior to his death, Okoda was a familiar face at political rallies, providing security to prominent politicians including Evans Kidero.
He also offered his services at clubs and private events.
His death adds to a growing list of bloggers and political activists murdered tragically with investigations in progress as their loved ones await justice.
The death of blogger Peris Mugera (Tharaka Nithi) Daniel Muthiani Benard alias Sniper (Meru County) and Kisii-based political activist Duke Nyabaro are among the recent cases.
Prior to his death, Nyabaro had expressed fears over his life.
