The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kidero's ex-security detail & political activist murdered, several body parts missing

Charles Ouma

The activist who also served as former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero's security detail was found murdered outside his home with several body parts missing

File image of a police vehicle leaving a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle leaving a crime scene

Police have launched investigations following the gruesome murder of political activist Evans Okoda in Homa Bay County.

Recommended articles

Okoda was found murdered in his rented house in Oyugis town with several parts of his body missing in a bizarre incident that is under police investigations.

Reports indicate that police who were called in to investigate the murder found the activist’s tongue and hand missing, an indication of a painful death.

His assailants are believed to have cornered him in his house where the body was found on Friday, May 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local leaders, led by former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero have piled pressure on the police to investigate the murder and arrest those responsible.

"Following the brutal murder of Evans Okoda in the wee hours of this morning at his residence compound in Oyugis Town, Homa Bay county, I urge the authorities to investigate this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice," Kidero noted.

File image of Evans Kidero
File image of Evans Kidero Pulse Live Kenya

Kidero noted that Okoda’s murder has left residents living in fear.

READ: Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the deceased was part of his security detail during his unsuccessful Homa Bay County Gubernatorial bid in the 2022 elections.

"Evans Okoda was part of my security detail during the 2022 general election campaign period, and his brutal murder has created a cloud of fear that must be properly addressed. This heinous act has sent a chill down the spine of many residents in Homa Bay County and raised the spectra of violence," He added.

Evans Okoda
Evans Okoda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his death, Okoda was a familiar face at political rallies, providing security to prominent politicians including Evans Kidero.

He also offered his services at clubs and private events.

His death adds to a growing list of bloggers and political activists murdered tragically with investigations in progress as their loved ones await justice.

The death of blogger Peris Mugera (Tharaka Nithi) Daniel Muthiani Benard alias Sniper (Meru County) and Kisii-based political activist Duke Nyabaro are among the recent cases.

Prior to his death, Nyabaro had expressed fears over his life.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi

Former Governor Oparanya makes admission over leaked photos [Video]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023

Uhuru Kenyatta donates millions in personal funds to help flood victims

The Kenya Red Cross Society disaster response team at Kware, Nairobi on April 13, 2024

Is Kenya Red Cross the backbone of disaster response in Kenya?