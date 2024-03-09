Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

Mugera was reported missing on March 1, 2024 and her body identified by her family on March 8, 2024.,

In her last conversation with her two children, the businesswoman informed them that she would meet a friend and proceed to work elsewhere, promising to return in the evening.

The children were alarmed when their mother failed to return and alerted the landlord who in turn informed the deceased’s friends and relatives.

A search was mounted with a missing person report filed at Chuka Police Post on March 1, 2024.

Unknown to them, it was on the same day that the body of an adult female who would later be identified as Mugera was found along the Makutano-Sagana highway in Kirinyaga county.

“It was reported today at 0800hrs that along Makutano-Sagana highway there was a body of an unknown female adult lying on the road. Police officers led by OCS Kiamaciri police station, DCI officers and CSI from Kerugoya rushed to the scene and confirmed that the body of an unknown female adult aged approximately 30 years was found lying dead on the roadside," the police report noted.

Phone signal and online post

Her mobile phone signal was last traced to Kathoge in Kirinyaga county on Friday at 2am before it was switched off.

Her last message posted on social media saw her lament that her body was in dire need of a treat.

“My body aches, yaani nyama za mwili zinauma. Ni nani ako na dawa?” reads the posit in part.

Authorities believe that the 40-year-old blogger whose body was found with bruises on the forehead was murdered.

“Mugera must have been killed between when she left her house and Monday morning when her body was discovered by members of the public on the road” Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Wesley Koech noted.

Mugera's employer found dead with gunshot in the head

Koech noted that the murder is being treated as an isolated case owing to the low levels of insecurity in the county.

Mugera’s death comes barely eight months after that of her employer, Gitari Mbiuki who was found dead in his car in Embu with a gunshot wound in the head.

Police concluded that Mbiuki who unsuccessfully contested for the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat committed suicide in his car with a licensed gun.

