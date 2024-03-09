The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

Charles Ouma

Her body was found along the Sagana-Makutano highway with bruises in the forehead

Peris Mugera
Peris Mugera

Details have emerged on the last minutes of Tharaka Nithi blogger, Peris Mugera whose body was found in Kirinyaga after a frantic search that spanned more than a week.

Recommended articles

Mugera was reported missing on March 1, 2024 and her body identified by her family on March 8, 2024.,

In her last conversation with her two children, the businesswoman informed them that she would meet a friend and proceed to work elsewhere, promising to return in the evening.

The children were alarmed when their mother failed to return and alerted the landlord who in turn informed the deceased’s friends and relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

A search was mounted with a missing person report filed at Chuka Police Post on March 1, 2024.

Peris Mugera
Peris Mugera Pulse Live Kenya

Unknown to them, it was on the same day that the body of an adult female who would later be identified as Mugera was found along the Makutano-Sagana highway in Kirinyaga county.

“It was reported today at 0800hrs that along Makutano-Sagana highway there was a body of an unknown female adult lying on the road. Police officers led by OCS Kiamaciri police station, DCI officers and CSI from Kerugoya rushed to the scene and confirmed that the body of an unknown female adult aged approximately 30 years was found lying dead on the roadside," the police report noted.

Phone signal and online post

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mobile phone signal was last traced to Kathoge in Kirinyaga county on Friday at 2am before it was switched off.

Her last message posted on social media saw her lament that her body was in dire need of a treat.

“My body aches, yaani nyama za mwili zinauma. Ni nani ako na dawa?” reads the posit in part.

READ: DCI gives update after major breakthrough in blogger Sniper's murder case

Authorities believe that the 40-year-old blogger whose body was found with bruises on the forehead was murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mugera must have been killed between when she left her house and Monday morning when her body was discovered by members of the public on the road” Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Wesley Koech noted.

Mugera's employer found dead with gunshot in the head

Koech noted that the murder is being treated as an isolated case owing to the low levels of insecurity in the county.

Mugera’s death comes barely eight months after that of her employer, Gitari Mbiuki who was found dead in his car in Embu with a gunshot wound in the head.

Police concluded that Mbiuki who unsuccessfully contested for the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat committed suicide in his car with a licensed gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of two actively campaigned for Mbiuki and worked at Gitari Mbiuki Foundation, a charitable organization run by the deceased politician.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

Blogger Peris Mugera's last minutes alive before her body was found in Kirinyaga

Chiloba wins big in Ruto's diplomatic shakeup, Big Ted & others lose out [Full List]

Chiloba wins big in Ruto's diplomatic shakeup, Big Ted & others lose out [Full List]

Husband awarded Sh23M after his wife was stabbed in a hotel within Maasai Mara

Husband awarded Sh23M after his wife was stabbed in a hotel within Maasai Mara

4 factors that may affect Jowie's jail time as judge postpones his sentencing

4 factors that may affect Jowie's jail time as judge postpones his sentencing

Bishop Wanjiru warns Ruto of dire consequences over church invasion [Video]

Bishop Wanjiru warns Ruto of dire consequences over church invasion [Video]

Ruto to back a woman in the presidential ticket upon retirement

Ruto to back a woman in the presidential ticket upon retirement

Startling revelations emerge about plane involved in deadly mid-air collision

Startling revelations emerge about plane involved in deadly mid-air collision

Health CS: Why 2.75% SHIF salary deductions start in March but services start in July

Health CS: Why 2.75% SHIF salary deductions start in March but services start in July

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru

KWS officers capture hyena which strayed into a miraa kiosk in Nakuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A crowd outside an apartment where a woman was died after reportedly being thrown from one of the houses

Woman dies after falling from apartment in Kasarani

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

How EPRA determines electricity prices in Kenya

President William Ruto signs the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill at State House

Ruto unlocks an extra Sh46 billion for counties

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Gov't effects new increased charges for IDs, passports & other citizen services