Kilifi Senator, Stewart Madzayo will be the new Senate Deputy Minority leader, following the ouster of Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala.

Malala was removed from the position following a meeting by the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition partners in the senate.

Senate Minority Leader and Siaya Senator, James Orengo summoned legislators allied to NASA in the senate, for a Parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, where the decision was made.

Orengo’s message to 28 NASA senators read; “Dear colleagues, the minority leader has convened a PG tomorrow morning, 9am as indicated in the above letter, kindly plan to attend this important meeting.”

Senator Cleophas Malala has publicly disagreed and called out NASA coalition counterparts ODM, in many instances, including the recent Matungu by-election.

