Details have emerged of the planned ouster of Senate Deputy Minority leader and Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala.

This follows the recent incidences where the Senator has publicly disagreed and called out NASA coalition counterparts ODM.

In a report by Citizen, the ouster could be as soon as Wednesday (Today) after a Parliamentary Group meeting of NASA coalition Senators, which has been convened by Minority Leader and Siaya Senator, James Orengo.

Orengo’s message to 28 NASA senators reads; “Dear colleagues, the minority leader has convened a PG tomorrow morning, 9am as indicated in the above letter, kindly plan to attend this important meeting.”

ODM senators are reported to have already signed the petition endorsing the removal of Senator Cleophas Malala.

Other senators from the National Super Alliance coalition partners have not signed the petition.

The NASA parliamentary group meeting will be held at parliament buildings.