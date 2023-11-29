Ichung'wa calls out 2 MPs for hosting female company in Parliament bar

During the session, Ichung'wa voiced concerns over a disturbing trend he had observed – non-members gaining access to the exclusive members-only areas, specifically the lounge and bar.

The Majority Leader expressed his dismay, citing instances where members had invited guests into spaces reserved solely for elected representatives.

He explained that the members' lounge and bar are essential for caucus meetings and lobbying among members.

The MP argued that the intrusion of non-members disrupts the privacy and comfort of other colleagues.

Without naming the members involved, he revealed that two MPs had invited female visitors into the members' bar, a space traditionally reserved for elected officials.

“I am going to relay the names to your office so that you take action and should the same happen again, honourable speaker, let me just say it loud and clear. I will name you in public, on the floor because that bar, for those who patronize the bar, is strictly for sitting members,” he said.

The Majority Leader concluded by seeking guidance from the Speaker to reinforce the rules, making it clear that they are intended for sitting members only.

“I don't drink anything other than a soda there, but I have a few friends some of whom are looking at me salivating now, who know that occasionally I pass by there and do the necessary to quench their thirst.

“You can imagine the embarrassment you face when you walk into that bar, you are going to socialize with fellow members, and you find female strangers who are aliens to us in the house,” Ichung’wa said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaking in Parliament on June 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Speaker Wetangula said that he had directed the Chief Serjeant-At-Arms to ensure that no visitor accesses areas designated as 'restricted'.

“Further, no Member shall take a guest to an area of the restaurant reserved for members only, unless permitted by the Honourable Speaker,” he said.

