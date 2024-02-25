Kimani Ichung'wah heckled & forced to abandon speech in Kiambu as crowd defends Uhuru

Ugly scenes were recorded on camera as the legislator who was speaking in Limuru during the groundbreaking ceremony for two markets on Friday attempted to address the crowd.

All was well until Ichung’wah mentioned retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who he began criticizing.

Speaking in the local Kikuyu dialect, Ichung’wah accused Uhuru of inciting Members of County Assembly to insult hi in public rallies within Kiambu.

According to the Kikuyu lawmaker, Uhuru is working behind the scenes alongside Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

"I have told you that Kiambu will develop at the pace the people want, not the one Uhuru and Governor Kimani Wamatangi want," Ichung'wah stated before the attack backfired.

The crowd wanted to hear none of it and expressed their disagreement, defending the retired president and telling off the lawmaker.

Defending Uhuru

His voice was drowned as the crowd heckled, forcing him to cut short his speech.

A section of the crowd told the leader of Majority in parliament to cease blaming Uhuru for everything and challenged him to speak on what Kenya Kwanza has done for the country having been in power for more than a year now.

Others could be heard firing back, accusing the MP of politicking to defend the current regime by transferring the blame to Uhuru at a time when they are now in charge.

Part of the crowd asked him to come clean on what he has against the former president whose name he frequently mentions at political events.

Ichung’ah is on record blaming Uhuru for a number of the economic challenges that the country continues to face under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"What do you have against Uhuru?" Asked a section of the crowd.

Commenting on the matter on Saturday, Ichung'wah refuted claims that he has been eyeing the Kiambu Governor position and being at war with Wamatangi.

He accused the governor of using proxies to settle political scores.