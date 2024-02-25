The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kimani Ichung'wah heckled & forced to abandon speech in Kiambu as crowd defends Uhuru

Charles Ouma

The crowd defended retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and resorted to heckling, forcing Ichung'wah to cut short his speech

Kimani Ichung'wah
Kimani Ichung'wah

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah encountered hostility when he attempted to blame retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes during an event in Limuru with residents defending the retired president.

Ugly scenes were recorded on camera as the legislator who was speaking in Limuru during the groundbreaking ceremony for two markets on Friday attempted to address the crowd.

All was well until Ichung’wah mentioned retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who he began criticizing.

Speaking in the local Kikuyu dialect, Ichung’wah accused Uhuru of inciting Members of County Assembly to insult hi in public rallies within Kiambu.

According to the Kikuyu lawmaker, Uhuru is working behind the scenes alongside Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba.

"I have told you that Kiambu will develop at the pace the people want, not the one Uhuru and Governor Kimani Wamatangi want," Ichung'wah stated before the attack backfired.

Uhuru sends tongues wagging after ditching Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines
Uhuru sends tongues wagging after ditching Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines Pulse Live Kenya

The crowd wanted to hear none of it and expressed their disagreement, defending the retired president and telling off the lawmaker.

Defending Uhuru

His voice was drowned as the crowd heckled, forcing him to cut short his speech.

A section of the crowd told the leader of Majority in parliament to cease blaming Uhuru for everything and challenged him to speak on what Kenya Kwanza has done for the country having been in power for more than a year now.

READ: Uhuru takes a swipe at Kenya Kwanza, shares tips on how to lead

Others could be heard firing back, accusing the MP of politicking to defend the current regime by transferring the blame to Uhuru at a time when they are now in charge.

Part of the crowd asked him to come clean on what he has against the former president whose name he frequently mentions at political events.

Ichung’ah is on record blaming Uhuru for a number of the economic challenges that the country continues to face under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"What do you have against Uhuru?" Asked a section of the crowd.

Commenting on the matter on Saturday, Ichung'wah refuted claims that he has been eyeing the Kiambu Governor position and being at war with Wamatangi.

Kimani Ichung'wah
Kimani Ichung'wah Pulse Live Kenya

Commenting on the incident, Ichung’wah clarified that he is not interested in the Kiambu gubernatorial seat currently held by Kimani Wamatangi.

He accused the governor of using proxies to settle political scores.

"There is no day that I will answer those leaders that have been sent by the governor. If he wants to come and face me, let him come alone. I am not interested in that seat today or tomorrow," Ichungwah stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

