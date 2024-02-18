Uhuru takes a swipe at Kenya Kwanza, shares tips on how to lead

In a thin-veiled response to the Kenya Kwanza administration that has been blaming the former government for a number of challenges despite being the ones in charge of the country, Uhuru shared tips on how to lead.

"When I was in leadership, I used to tell leaders that focused leaders are the ones who look ahead and not those who always want to revisit the past. If you want to lead this country, focus ahead. But if you keep with gossip...You are going nowhere.

"Leadership is like driving a vehicle. You can't drive while looking at the rear mirror, or you risk crashing the vehicle," Uhuru said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The retired head of state was speaking during the burial of former Kipipiri Member of Parliament Amos Kimunya's wife.

This is the second time that the retired President has called the Kenya Kwanza administration to order.

Uhuru on being targeted by Ruto

Last year, Uhuru rushed to his son’s home after he was informed that unknown people claiming to be police officers were attempting to access the premises.

An angry Uhuru slammed the current regime for engaging in sideshows rather than addressing the needs of Kenyans.

“I am a retired person. Why don’t they deal with the issues and concerns they were raising? They should not look for scapegoats.

"When I was in power I was dealing with issues Kenyans were raising. These are not new things, go deal with them.

“Come for me, what does my mother have to do with anything? What do my children have to do with anything? If you have a problem with me, I am right here.” Uhuru slammed.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the media July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Blaming the previous regime

Indeed the Kenya Kwanza administration has blamed the previous government for a number of challenges.

Shortly after taking over, a number of Kenya Kwanza government officials claimed that they inherited a broke government with DP Gachagua at one point claiming that Sh93million was all they got when they took over.

"The economy is no longer in ICU But Death because H.E Ruto found only 93.7M at the treasury, Uhuru went home with everything. State Capture is REAL! The country is broke Kenyans be patient H.E Ruto shall fix this through economic transformation & Prayers from all of us. Amen," Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wrote, backing Gachagua at the time.

