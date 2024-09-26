Kindiki - Condemning police action during Gen Z protest risks demotivating officers

While addressing the National Assembly Committee on National Security, CS Kindiki said the government has evidence linking politicians to the funding of the protesters in June & July, whose activities included an effort to bring down Parliament.

The CS did not disclose the identities of the implicated political leaders but hinted at significant legal actions being taken against those involved.

Kenya Police officers and security personnel take position to protect Parliament during Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki on Police Use of Force During Protests

During his address, CS Kindiki also spoke about the fatalities resulting from police actions while attempting to control crowds.

He said that the mere fact that a person died from a bullet wound in such situations does not automatically indicate that a police officer was responsible for the death.

"The fact that someone has died by a bullet when police officers were trying to control a crowd is not conclusive proof that the person has been killed by a police officer," Kindiki stated, defending the police against blanket blame in crowd control incidents.

CS Kindiki also claimed that there were private firearm holders during the protests.

"In some of the riots there were private people with firearms where we had huge crowds. I am not just defending my officers I am saying they need to be given the benefit of doubt otherwise we will lose the morale of our security agencies and next time there is an attack they might say Parliament sort out yourselves," he added.

A protester carries a flag of Kenya amid teargas fired by riot police during protests Pulse Live Kenya

Death Toll, Missing Persons, and Arrests

The CS further reported on the alarming statistics from the recent Gen Z protests.

According to him, 42 individuals lost their lives, 132 were reported missing, and over 1,200 were arrested during the unrest.

