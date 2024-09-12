The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

Denis Mwangi

Kipkeino Primary School was established in 1999

The Ministry of Education has received an application to convert Kipkeino Primary School, located in Eldoret, from its current public status to a private institution.

According to a public notice in the newspapers, the Ministry of Education is now inviting feedback from the public, institutions, and organisations that may have objections or comments on this proposal.

Those with concerns have 14 days from the date of the public notice to submit their input either in writing to the school administrator or via email.

Section 43 of the Basic Education Act No. 14 of 2013 categorises basic educational institutions into two primary groups:

  1. Public schools - These are established, owned, or operated by the government, which may also include sponsored schools.
  2. Private schools - These are schools established, owned, or operated by private individuals, entrepreneurs, or institutions.

The Act states that a public basic education institution cannot be converted into a private basic education institution or any other private status without consultation with the National Education Board and approval by the Cabinet Secretary.

Kipkeino Primary School was founded by Phyllis Keino, a Kenyan humanitarian committed to changing the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children.

Established in 1999, the school was founded to serve the children of Lewa Children's Home and other disadvantaged youths in the surrounding area.

Named after Kenya’s legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino, the school is a co-educational institution offering both day and boarding facilities.

Phyllis also runs Baraka Farm which produces fresh milk and Gouda cheese, providing food and income for the Lewa Children's Home and Kipkeino Primary School.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

