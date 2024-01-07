Kirima family gives way forward on Njiru land as after deadline for residents to vacate

In a statement released on Sunday, January 7, 2024, the family stated that they are ready to sell the land to current occupants on a willing buyer-willing seller basis.

The Kirima family also reiterated its commitment to engage directly with the current occupants in arriving at an amicable solution that averts loss of property.

“As a family, we are indeed sympathetic to the anguish suffered by unfortunate Kenyans duped into buying the plots of land in Njiru from unscrupulous and merciless swindlers. Whereas the court granted us the liberty to evict the current occupants on our land, we are reluctant to resort to evictions marked by cruel demolitions and heartless destruction of property as witnessed elsewhere.

“For the sake of clarity and avoidance of doubt, the Kirima family is ready to sell the land to the current occupants on a willing-buyer, willing-seller arrangement. Such an action will enable the issuance of legitimate title deeds to those who have not yet bought their parcels or made a commitment to do so." The statement reads in part.

Prices and short time to pay

Current occupants of the property protested what they termed as extremely high prices with a plot measuring 30 by 60 feet going for between 2.2-2.7 million according to offer letter issued to some of the current occupants.

According to the current occupants, the price is way above the current value of the land based on valuation done at their request which placed the value of a plot measuring 30 by 60 feet at below Sh1 million.

The family maintains that it does not intend to coerce anyone into purchasing the plots they currently occupy.

“As a family, thus far we sincerely appreciate the many occupants who have already paid for the parcels of land they occupy and the many more who have expressed intent and commitment to take up our offer,” the Kirima family said.

The family added that offer letters have been prepared for each individual after a survey and mapping of all the plots.