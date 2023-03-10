Kisii family left in fear after mysterious coffin discovery

The coffin, which measured approximately 1.5 meters, had been left there by unknown individuals on Wednesday night.

The motive behind the dumping of the coffin is not yet clear, and it was found to be empty.

However, what raised eyebrows was the fact that Kayus Ondabu's photo was attached to the lid.

The picture showed Ondabu and his son during a graduation ceremony some years back. The son is now pursuing a master's degree.

A villager accompanying his child to school in the morning hours was the first to sight the casket and alerted the head of the family. Mr Ondabu, visibly worried, asked why he deserved such treatment.

"Let me ask the people of Tabaka, have I ever wronged anyone here? Don't I live with the rest of the community harmoniously? Have I ever been caught stealing or doing some sorcery or witchcraft anywhere? Then why should I be subjected to all these?" Ondabu questioned.

The incident was confirmed by Nyamarambe acting sub-county Police Commander Thomas Parkolwa, who said investigations had been launched.

"Some things which happen are not ordinary and are shocking even to investigators. But be assured that when we find out those who left the coffin there, we will take firm action against them for they have subjected the family through psychological torture," Parkolwa said on the phone.

In the Abagusii community, abandoned coffins are often associated with witchcraft, but malicious individuals also use them to spread fear among locals.

In 2021, another coffin was found abandoned at Gionseri village in Nyamache, Bobasi constituency. Unlike the recent one in Mugirango, the Bobasi coffin had some pieces of meat inside.

The incident has left the community in fear, and some have called on the police to expedite the investigations and bring those responsible to justice.

The family has also requested the police to provide them with protection, given the traumatizing experience.

