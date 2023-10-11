Defiant police face pay consequences in new transfer directive

The policy calls for the relocation of police officers who have spent three or more years stationed at a single location.

Kindiki shared this during his appearance before the Senate National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations Committee.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the National Assembly Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on September 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that this reassignment process must be completed within 60 days, and he issued a stern warning of potential salary deductions for non-compliant officers.

He revealed that this directive was issued approximately two weeks ago. Additionally, Kindiki disclosed that the government has decided to limit the tenure of police officers engaged in special operations to a maximum of one year at any given station.

“For those doing serious operations, normally we move them within one year because of the kinetic and demanding nature of the operations they are involved in,” Kindiki said.

Police packages

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki disclosed that the government had introduced an attractive package for police officers who are reassigned after serving for extended periods at a single location.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to security camps in Wajir and Mandera Counties Pulse Live Kenya

This package includes a lump-sum payment equivalent to eight years of their gross salary.

During the discussion addressing the recent increase in security concerns within Lamu County, Kindiki also shared that the government would be publishing the names of individuals suspected of involvement in the unrest in Lamu by Friday.

Furthermore, Kindiki issued a directive that all suspects whose names appear in the gazette notice should turn themselves in at the nearest police station, KDF camp, or chief's office once the government releases the official notice.

