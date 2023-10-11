Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made a significant announcement on Wednesday regarding a new government policy.
Defiant police face pay consequences in new transfer directive
Police officers who resist transfers in response to a new directive by Interior CS Kithure Kindiki will face consequences related to their pay.
Recommended articles
The policy calls for the relocation of police officers who have spent three or more years stationed at a single location.
Kindiki shared this during his appearance before the Senate National Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations Committee.
He added that this reassignment process must be completed within 60 days, and he issued a stern warning of potential salary deductions for non-compliant officers.
He revealed that this directive was issued approximately two weeks ago. Additionally, Kindiki disclosed that the government has decided to limit the tenure of police officers engaged in special operations to a maximum of one year at any given station.
“For those doing serious operations, normally we move them within one year because of the kinetic and demanding nature of the operations they are involved in,” Kindiki said.
Police packages
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki disclosed that the government had introduced an attractive package for police officers who are reassigned after serving for extended periods at a single location.
This package includes a lump-sum payment equivalent to eight years of their gross salary.
During the discussion addressing the recent increase in security concerns within Lamu County, Kindiki also shared that the government would be publishing the names of individuals suspected of involvement in the unrest in Lamu by Friday.
Furthermore, Kindiki issued a directive that all suspects whose names appear in the gazette notice should turn themselves in at the nearest police station, KDF camp, or chief's office once the government releases the official notice.
The Cabinet Secretary's appearance before the committee was prompted by inquiries regarding the security situation in Laikipia and the broader North Rift regions.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke