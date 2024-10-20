Kithure Kindiki receives Ruto in Kwale for 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations

The President was received by Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki who was picked by Ruto and cleared by the National Assembly to replace the impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Photos seen by the news desk shows the Deputy President nominee receiving the President and First Lady Rachel Ruto on Sunday morning ahead of the event.

Kindiki's interaction with Ruto while receiving him in Kwale

The camaraderie was evident as the President and the DP nominee engaged in a warm handshake and a brief conversation.

Ruto and his entourage arrived aboard a Kenya Airforce chopper.

Kindiki received the President in the company of Trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani.

Afterwards, the State Motorcade made its way to Kwale Stadium where President Ruto met by CDF General Charles Muriu Kahariri.

He inspected a guard of honour mounted by the defense forces and

An elaborate display by KDF officers who thrilled the crowd with aircrafts showcasing their tactical capabilities thrilled the crowd in attendance.

History made at 60th Mashujaa Day celebrations

History was also made with a woman leading the Guard of Honour for the first time in the Republic of Kenya.

"During today’s Mashujaa Day 2024 celebrations, a notable highlight will be the presence of the Guard of Honor (GoH) commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Faith Mwagandi, marking a historic moment," KDF wrote in a statement ahead of the event.