Government issues directive to impeached DP Gachagua’s staff [List]

An internal memo signed by the Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi and copied to Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff Felix Koskei indicates that the decision to send the staff on leave is informed by the the ongoing Constitutional process affecting His Excellency the Deputy President.

The affected staff are in job groups T and U, with the list including notable names including former MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu and George Theuri who served as Gachagua’s advisors.

“Following the ongoing Constitutional process affecting His Excellency the Deputy President, it has been decided as follows; All officers in Job Groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

“All Heads of Departments are directed to ensure they designate in writing a responsible officer to be in-charge of their respective Departments with a copy to the Chief Of staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary,” reads part of the memo.

File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office Pulse Live Kenya

The internal memo further directs heads of departments to ensure compliance with the directive that has seen the chief of staff, private secretary, administrative secretaries and advisors among those sent on compulsory leave.

“All serving officers in Supernumerary Contracts shall also proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

“All Heads of Departments shall ensure conformity to these directives by 1200hrs on 19th October, 2024,” added the memo.

Pulse Live Kenya

Impeached DP Gachagua's staff sent on compulsory leave

Below are some of the staff impacted by the decision that comes at a time when the impeached Deputy President has mounted an epic legal battle in court in a bid to save his career.

Wanjiku Wakogi-Chief of Staff Rashid Ahmed- Advisor Jane Wangui Kiringai- Advisor Paul Tirimba Machogu- Advisor Murimi Murimi Murage-Advisor Catherine Njeri Rugene-Advisor Nancy Wambui Kangethe- Chief of Staff, OSDP George Theuri- Advisor Munene Gathondu Pius- Private Secretary Eric Gichuhi Wachira- Deputy Chief of Staff Margaret Winnie Muthoni Namusonge- Advisor Martin Deric Ngunjiri Wambugu- Advisor Richard Nzioki Muteti- Advisor Allan Waweru Mburu-Advisor Leonard Saningo Ngaluma- Secretary Administration Jefwa Arnold Mkare- Secretary Administration Rose Wangari Gakuo- Secretary, State Functions Mwongela Francis Mikwa Secretary Press Services