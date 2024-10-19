The sports category has moved to a new website.

Government issues directive to impeached DP Gachagua’s staff [List]

Charles Ouma

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Chief of staff and former MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu and George Theuri are among the casualties

File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office
File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office

A total of 108 staff members at the office of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been directed to proceed on compulsory leave following his impeachment.

An internal memo signed by the Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi and copied to Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff Felix Koskei indicates that the decision to send the staff on leave is informed by the the ongoing Constitutional process affecting His Excellency the Deputy President.

The affected staff are in job groups T and U, with the list including notable names including former MPs Ngunjiri Wambugu and George Theuri who served as Gachagua’s advisors.

“Following the ongoing Constitutional process affecting His Excellency the Deputy President, it has been decided as follows; All officers in Job Groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

“All Heads of Departments are directed to ensure they designate in writing a responsible officer to be in-charge of their respective Departments with a copy to the Chief Of staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary,” reads part of the memo.

READ: Revealed: Qualities that made Ruto select Kindiki as Gachagua’s replacement

File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office
File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office File image of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office Pulse Live Kenya

The internal memo further directs heads of departments to ensure compliance with the directive that has seen the chief of staff, private secretary, administrative secretaries and advisors among those sent on compulsory leave.

“All serving officers in Supernumerary Contracts shall also proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

“All Heads of Departments shall ensure conformity to these directives by 1200hrs on 19th October, 2024,” added the memo.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the staff impacted by the decision that comes at a time when the impeached Deputy President has mounted an epic legal battle in court in a bid to save his career.

READ: Meet Kithure Kindiki's wife, Joyce: Illustrious career, wedding & support to husband

  1. Wanjiku Wakogi-Chief of Staff
  2. Rashid Ahmed- Advisor
  3. Jane Wangui Kiringai- Advisor
  4. Paul Tirimba Machogu- Advisor
  5. Murimi Murimi Murage-Advisor
  6. Catherine Njeri Rugene-Advisor
  7. Nancy Wambui Kangethe- Chief of Staff, OSDP
  8. George Theuri- Advisor
  9. Munene Gathondu Pius- Private Secretary
  10. Eric Gichuhi Wachira- Deputy Chief of Staff Margaret
  11. Winnie Muthoni Namusonge- Advisor
  12. Martin Deric Ngunjiri Wambugu- Advisor
  13. Richard Nzioki Muteti- Advisor
  14. Allan Waweru Mburu-Advisor
  15. Leonard Saningo Ngaluma- Secretary Administration
  16. Jefwa Arnold Mkare- Secretary Administration
  17. Rose Wangari Gakuo- Secretary, State Functions
  18. Mwongela Francis Mikwa Secretary Press Services

President William Ruto picked Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, with the National Assembly giving the later a nod in the bid to replace Gachagua.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

