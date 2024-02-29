The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KMPDU Sec Gen suffers head injury during protests in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

KMPDU: We condemn in the strongest terms the shooting of our SG by the police this afternoon

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji
KMPDU Secretary General Davji Bhimji

Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah, the Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), was reportedly injured by police during a protest outside the Ministry of Health on Thursday, February 29.

Recommended articles

The doctors had gathered to voice their frustration over the delayed hiring of interns, a longstanding issue that has amplified tensions between healthcare workers and government authorities.

Dr. Atellah was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care following the incident.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the shooting of our SG by the police this afternoon when he was leading the Medical interns in peaceful March. The doctors of Kenya have endured enough! This is the straw that breaks the camel's back," KMPDU said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
KMPDU Sec Gen Davji Bhimji Atellah shot during protest in Nairobi
KMPDU Sec Gen Davji Bhimji Atellah shot during protest in Nairobi KMPDU Sec Gen Davji Bhimji Atellah shot during protest in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

KMPDU had announced their plans to hold a peaceful protest in Nairobi this Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the Nairobi Regional Police Commander, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah expressed their concerns about the delayed placement of medical interns and the payment of fees for postgraduate students.

"We would like to inform you of our intention to organize a peaceful procession to address the issues surrounding the delayed placement of medical interns and the payment of fees for postgraduate students. The procession is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, starting at 9:30 am," Atellah stated.

He mentioned that the medical professionals would march from the Kenya Medical Association Centre in the Upper Hill area to the Ministry of Health offices, and subsequently, to the Treasury headquarters in the city center.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Considering the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all participants, we kindly request your assistance in providing security during this event," added the KMPDU Secretary-General.

Atellah also issued a warning last week, stating that if over 1,000 medical interns were not employed, a nationwide strike would occur in March.

KMPDU Sec Gen Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah during protests in Nairobi on February 29, 2024
KMPDU Sec Gen Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah during protests in Nairobi on February 29, 2024 KMPDU Sec Gen Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah during protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

He criticized the Ministry of Health for their refusal to absorb these medical professionals, which he believed was depriving Kenyans of essential medical services.

"By March 1st, all doctor interns must receive their internship letters, or else we will go to the Ministry of Health to collect them," Atellah declared during a press conference on February 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the union had notified the Ministry of Health, the National Treasury, the Council of Governors of a go slow.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KMPDU Sec Gen suffers head injury during protests in Nairobi

KMPDU Sec Gen suffers head injury during protests in Nairobi

Sifuna, Sakaja exchange words in Senate grilling session [Video]

Sifuna, Sakaja exchange words in Senate grilling session [Video]

Senator Tabitha Karanja tears into Governor Susan Kihika in Senate [Video]

Senator Tabitha Karanja tears into Governor Susan Kihika in Senate [Video]

Reasons rain causes heavy traffic in Nairobi

Reasons rain causes heavy traffic in Nairobi

Medical school makes education free forever after receiving unexpected donation

Medical school makes education free forever after receiving unexpected donation

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

CS Kuria announces crackdown on 900,000 gov't employees

CS Kuria announces crackdown on 900,000 gov't employees

EACC arrests 5 brothers who are gov't officers over Sh48.9M corruption case

EACC arrests 5 brothers who are gov't officers over Sh48.9M corruption case

Kawangware businessman caught on CCTV assaulting woman gets his day in court

Kawangware businessman caught on CCTV assaulting woman gets his day in court

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

James Ayugi the founder of eCitizen

eCitizen founder breaks down what happens to school fees paid via the platform

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Kirinyaga billionaire Andrew Ngirici

2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

President William Ruto during a media interview at State House, Nairobi

State House exceeds 6-month budget by Sh447 million