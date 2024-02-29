KMPDU Sec Gen suffers head injury during protests in Nairobi

The doctors had gathered to voice their frustration over the delayed hiring of interns, a longstanding issue that has amplified tensions between healthcare workers and government authorities.

Dr. Atellah was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care following the incident.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the shooting of our SG by the police this afternoon when he was leading the Medical interns in peaceful March. The doctors of Kenya have endured enough! This is the straw that breaks the camel's back," KMPDU said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMPDU Sec Gen Davji Bhimji Atellah shot during protest in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

KMPDU had announced their plans to hold a peaceful protest in Nairobi this Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the Nairobi Regional Police Commander, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah expressed their concerns about the delayed placement of medical interns and the payment of fees for postgraduate students.

"We would like to inform you of our intention to organize a peaceful procession to address the issues surrounding the delayed placement of medical interns and the payment of fees for postgraduate students. The procession is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 29, 2024, starting at 9:30 am," Atellah stated.

He mentioned that the medical professionals would march from the Kenya Medical Association Centre in the Upper Hill area to the Ministry of Health offices, and subsequently, to the Treasury headquarters in the city center.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Considering the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all participants, we kindly request your assistance in providing security during this event," added the KMPDU Secretary-General.

Atellah also issued a warning last week, stating that if over 1,000 medical interns were not employed, a nationwide strike would occur in March.

KMPDU Sec Gen Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah during protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

He criticized the Ministry of Health for their refusal to absorb these medical professionals, which he believed was depriving Kenyans of essential medical services.

"By March 1st, all doctor interns must receive their internship letters, or else we will go to the Ministry of Health to collect them," Atellah declared during a press conference on February 20.

ADVERTISEMENT