KMPDU speaks after death of medical intern in Gatundu

Amos Robi

The Union is calling for immediate reforms to address the exploitation and unsafe working conditions in the healthcare system

The late Dr Desree Moraa
  • Dr. Desree Moraa, a medical intern at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital, tragically passed away in a suspected case of suicide
  • Her death has sparked a nationwide conversation about the pressures faced by medical professionals in Kenya
  • KMPDU called for immediate reforms to address exploitation and prioritize workers' mental well-being

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic demise of Dr. Desree Moraa, a medical intern at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital.

The young doctor was found deceased on the balcony of her bedroom apartment in a case of suspected suicide, leading to a nationwide conversation about the pressures faced by medical professionals in Kenya.

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has shaken the medical community and highlighted the critical issues within the healthcare system.

The Union stated, "We regret the untimely passing of Dr. Desree Moraa Obwogi, a young, dedicated doctor whose life was tragically cut short."

The late Dr Desree Moraa The late Dr Desree Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

In their heartfelt statement, KMPDU pointed to the very difficult, dangerous and indecent conditions that Dr. Moraa endured during her tenure at the hospital.

These conditions are indicative of the broader systemic failures that plague the healthcare system in Kenya, compromising the safety and well-being of its workers.

The Union elaborates, "Dr. Moraa’s death is a sad but glaring manifestation of our country’s broken healthcare system that feeds on the unpaid and underpaid labour of young doctors and continues to undermine their safety and basic human rights."

The late Dr Desree Moraa The late Dr Desree Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

The Union is using this tragedy as a call to action, urging immediate reforms to address the exploitation and unsafe working conditions that many healthcare workers face.

They assert, "We owe it to Dr. Moraa and every healthcare worker in this country; to demand work environments that prioritize workers' mental well-being, ensure timely and fair compensation, and hold accountable those who perpetuate abuse and exploitation."

