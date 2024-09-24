KMPDU speaks after death of medical intern in Gatundu

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic demise of Dr. Desree Moraa, a medical intern at Gatundu Level 5 Hospital.

The young doctor was found deceased on the balcony of her bedroom apartment in a case of suspected suicide, leading to a nationwide conversation about the pressures faced by medical professionals in Kenya.

Circumstances of the tragedy

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, has shaken the medical community and highlighted the critical issues within the healthcare system.

The Union stated, "We regret the untimely passing of Dr. Desree Moraa Obwogi, a young, dedicated doctor whose life was tragically cut short."

Addressing systemic failures

In their heartfelt statement, KMPDU pointed to the very difficult, dangerous and indecent conditions that Dr. Moraa endured during her tenure at the hospital.

These conditions are indicative of the broader systemic failures that plague the healthcare system in Kenya, compromising the safety and well-being of its workers.

The Union elaborates, "Dr. Moraa’s death is a sad but glaring manifestation of our country’s broken healthcare system that feeds on the unpaid and underpaid labour of young doctors and continues to undermine their safety and basic human rights."

A call to action

The Union is using this tragedy as a call to action, urging immediate reforms to address the exploitation and unsafe working conditions that many healthcare workers face.