ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

Denis Mwangi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua presided over the 92nd Kenya Medical Training College Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, December 7.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

About 22,696 graduates join the labour market at a time when the economy is on a rough patch.

According to recent data from the Federation of Kenya Employers, 70,000 jobs were lost between October 2022 and November 2023.

Gachagua, alongside Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, will grace the event at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

KMTC holds graduation at Kasarani Stadium
KMTC holds graduation at Kasarani Stadium KMTC holds graduation at Nyayo Stadium Pulse Live Kenya
Among those graduating is Judith Akoth, whose story of determination warmed Kenyans' hearts.

Despite facing numerous challenges, she has defied the odds to pursue her dreams. At the tender age of 10, Judith found herself orphaned and under the care of her grandparents.

She faced financial constraints and opposition from her family, but she remained resolute in her determination to succeed.

After facing a devastating ankle injury and the tragic loss of her husband, Judith refused to be broken.

Now, at the age of 39, she is set to graduate from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) with a diploma in nursing, proving that age is just a number.

Her story is an inspiration to others, and she encourages women to persevere in chasing their dreams despite the challenges they may face.

Judith Akoth
Judith Akoth Judith Akoth Pulse Live Kenya
KMTC holds 92nd graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium,
KMTC holds 92nd graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium, KMTC holds 92nd graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium, Pulse Live Kenya
KMTC holds 92nd graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium,
KMTC holds 92nd graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium, KMTC holds 92nd graduation ceremony at Kasarani Stadium, Pulse Live Kenya
