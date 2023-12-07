Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

According to recent data from the Federation of Kenya Employers, 70,000 jobs were lost between October 2022 and November 2023.

Gachagua, alongside Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, will grace the event at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Among those graduating is Judith Akoth, whose story of determination warmed Kenyans' hearts.

Despite facing numerous challenges, she has defied the odds to pursue her dreams. At the tender age of 10, Judith found herself orphaned and under the care of her grandparents.

She faced financial constraints and opposition from her family, but she remained resolute in her determination to succeed.

After facing a devastating ankle injury and the tragic loss of her husband, Judith refused to be broken.

Now, at the age of 39, she is set to graduate from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) with a diploma in nursing, proving that age is just a number.

Her story is an inspiration to others, and she encourages women to persevere in chasing their dreams despite the challenges they may face.

