The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KNEC announces 30-day window to receive queries over 2023 KCPE results

Charles Ouma

Candidates or schools to lodge appeals for review of the examination results to the Council in writing within thirty days from the date of release of the examination results

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia during the release of the 2023 KCPE exam results in Nairobi on November 23, 2023

Learners and parents who have questions or concerns on the KCPE 2023 results have a 30-day window period to raise them, the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has revealed.

Recommended articles

In a statement on Saturday, 25 November 2023, KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere advised learners and parents to collect their provisional results slip from their respective schools and raise any queries for review within the window period.

"KNEC rules provide for candidates or schools to lodge appeals for review of the examination results to the Council in writing within thirty days from the date of release of the examination results," Njengere explained.

He added that KNEC has received appeals as well as request for review from schools affected and dissatisfied with results as received by candidates/schools through the SMS code 40054.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that some candidates had misaligned results with the grades in Kiswahili placed under the Kenyan Sign Language.

KNEC CEO David Njengere
KNEC CEO David Njengere Pulse Live Kenya

Other subjects affected by the recently-released results are Science and Social Studies and Religious Education which were truncated incorrectly.

Results obtained via SMS for the subjects were missing the + or - sign as expected with KNEC brining the same to the attention of the service provider to resolve the matter.

"The error affected only the SMS results due to configuration issues, as the results in the KNEC portal are accurate," Njengere explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy secured the top spot in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations results that were released on Wednesday, scoring an impressive 428 marks.

Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy has secured the top spot in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, scoring an impressive 428 marks.
Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy has secured the top spot in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, scoring an impressive 428 marks. Michael Warutere from Riara Springs Academy has secured the top spot in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, scoring an impressive 428 marks. Pulse Live Kenya

About 1.4 million students across the country sat for the KCPE making the final cohort to sit for the exams.

The national examination will be replaced by the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.

Highlights of the 2023 KCPE exam

ADVERTISEMENT
  • 400 - 500 marks - 8,525 candidates
  • 300-399 marks - 352,782 candidates
  • 200-299 marks - 658,278 candidates
  • 100-199 marks - 383,025 candidates
  • 1-99 marks - 2,060 candidates
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KNEC announces 30-day window to receive queries over 2023 KCPE results

KNEC announces 30-day window to receive queries over 2023 KCPE results

6 surprising things you didn't know about Kiraitu Murungi’s degree in happiness & passion

6 surprising things you didn't know about Kiraitu Murungi’s degree in happiness & passion

New twist in Sh94M cash heist as DCI unearth new evidence & arrest more suspects

New twist in Sh94M cash heist as DCI unearth new evidence & arrest more suspects

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors

Survivor speaks after flooded river kill 8

Survivor speaks after flooded river kill 8

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Babu Owino makes 1 pledge to Nuru Okang'a after release of KCPE results

Babu Owino makes 1 pledge to Nuru Okang'a after release of KCPE results

Senate to probe removal of hawkers living with disabilities from Nairobi CBD

Senate to probe removal of hawkers living with disabilities from Nairobi CBD

Mindful Kenya, Ministry of Health extend mental health support to flood victims

Mindful Kenya, Ministry of Health extend mental health support to flood victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

Suspects arrested at Kasarani Police Station after commandeering a taxi along Thika Superhighway

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

Energy CS Davis Chirchir during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]