Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

According to information reaching the news desk, Odhiambo is being held at Kiambu Police Station.

During the rally, the city politician called for demonstrations to eject President William Ruto from power. He is also said to have insulted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Odhiambo had been ordered to appear before the National Cohesion and Intergration Commission, from where he was arrested by police officers.

“We arrived at the commission's headquarters and asked to sign statements. We requested for Wednesday, February 1 for us to come and write the statement. They then left to go and photocopy the documents for us.

"We suspect that it was at this moment that they called the DCI who came in and picked my client,” his lawyer Apollo Mboya told the press.

The MCA’s comments during the rally were termed as insightful and was expected to appear before the commission on Monday, January 30.

“Political developments in the last few days is creating unnecessary tension that if not well managed can plunge the country into chaos.

"On Monday, January 23, the MCA inter alia invoked ethnic hatred while inciting Kenyans to violence. Therefore, we have summoned Hon. Absalom Odhiambo Onyango to record a statement,” NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said.

In a viral video that circulated widely, the MCA was seen criticizing the leadership of Kenya Kwanza and inciting supporters of Azimio to prepare for industrial action in the capital.