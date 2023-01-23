Raila answers Ruto's claims on Chebukati murder plot

While addressing a rally in Kamukunji after his return from South Africa, Odinga refuted the claims, saying Ruto was being sensational and his remarks did not befit a head of state.

The former PM also said that the president’s claims that the alleged plot had the blessings of the highest office in the land were an accusation against his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I heard him say at State House that there was a plan to end the life of Chebukati. If the (former) president wanted to murder Chebukati, what would have stopped him? He was the commander in chief of the defence forces, what would have stopped him?” Odinga questioned.

“That means that Ruto is not fit to be the President of Kenya because a president should not speak recklessly,” he added.

The former prime minister also reiterated that he doesn’t acknowledge the election of Ruto as the president.

"We will not recognise the Kenya Kwamza regime. We consider the regime illegitimate.

"We demand that the entire infrastructure and records of IEBC on the 2022 election are made public and be audited by an independent auditor," Odinga spoke as the crowd chanted “Ruto must go.”

Addressing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the Azimio leader said that the DP should stop addressing himself as the son of Maumau because he did not contribute to the freedom struggle.

"I want to educate Gachagua that it was my father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga who represented Mau Mau freedom fighters and took them out of jail," Raila said.

"Gachagua should learn about political history and appreciate where we have come as a nation. I have sacrificed a lot for this country, even spending years in jail for this country, we are not equal agewise or politically and he should respect me," he added.